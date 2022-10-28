Former WWE wrestler Mario Mancini recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how George Scott was the booker for the WWE in the past and how his career would've been different if Scott stayed on as the booker and not Pat Patterson, but Scott was fired because he wanted to put the title on Randy "Macho Man" Savage right away and that led to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan complaining to former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

8 HOURS AGO