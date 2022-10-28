Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will take on Kenny King in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will team up with Frankie Kazarian to face Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) in a Tag Team Match and Sami Callihan will battle Eric Young in Singles action. It was also announced that PJ Black will face Yuya Uemura in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match on Before The IMPACT.
rajah.com
Goldberg Reveals He Met With WWE Officials Prior To Signing With WCW At Start Of Wrestling Career
Bill Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak and iconic early run in the pro wrestling business could have taken place under the WWE umbrella. The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared as a guest on The Roman Atwood podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he met with WWE officials prior to officially signing with WCW when getting his pro wrestling career started after making the transition from his professional football career.
rajah.com
Wardlow Reacts To Matt Taven Title Match On AEW Rampage: "I'm Going To Eat Him Alive"
Wardlow is ready for his TNT Championship defense this evening. Ahead of his scheduled defense of the TNT title against Matt Taven of The Kingdom on tonight's AEW Rampage show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT., Wardlow is sounding confident. One-half of the WarJoe tag-team tandem in AEW appeared...
rajah.com
Buff Bagwell Talks Shane McMahon Threatening To Fire Him From The WWE
Pro wrestling legend and former WCW Star Buff Bagwell recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics such as Shane McMahon appearing out of nowhere and telling him that he would fire him if he looked into the TV cameras during his matchup against WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on an episode of WWE RAW in the Invasion storyline in 2001.
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian: "SCU Was Pivotal To The Formation Of AEW"
SoCal Uncensored is a large part of the reason why All Elite Wrestling is here today. The SCU member took to social media this week and commented on a post from AEW's official Twitter feed, responding to the anniversary of the day he became one-half of the first-ever AEW World Tag-Team Champions when he and Scorpio Sky bested The Lucha Bros on AEW Dynamite.
rajah.com
Match Listings & WWE Smackdown Notes For Tonight's Show (Spoilers)
Below is the tentative match lineup, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, as per fightfulselect.com. Dark match: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. Bloodline in-ring segment. New Day vs. Maximum Male Models. Ronda Rousey open challenge (reported...
rajah.com
Angelo Parker Of J.A.S. Joins Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez On AEW Rampage Pre-Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Malakai Black’s AEW Run Has Been A Disappointment
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how Malakai Black looked good in the beginning, but his AEW career has been a disappointment since, especially after he created the House of Black faction.
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
-- Thunder Rosa's latest vlog is now available on her own YouTube channel. Catch the footage below, along with a description of the video:. Special Vlog Unboxings and Fan Mail. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, video highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Reaches Milestone As IMPACT Champion, IMPACT Hard To Kill, Ace Austin
- "The Walking Weapon" has reached a big milestone in his IMPACT Wrestling career. Josh Alexander has surpassed wrestling legend "The Icon" Sting as the fourth-longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion in promotional history. The company acknowledged the milestone in a post shared across the various social media channels. "Today is Josh Alexander's 190th day as IMPACT World Champion," the statement began. "Overtaking Sting to make The Walking Weapon the 4th longest reigning champion in history." Check out the post from the official Twitter page of IMPACT Wrestling below.
rajah.com
Former WWE Wrestler Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired From The Company
Former WWE wrestler Mario Mancini recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how George Scott was the booker for the WWE in the past and how his career would've been different if Scott stayed on as the booker and not Pat Patterson, but Scott was fired because he wanted to put the title on Randy "Macho Man" Savage right away and that led to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan complaining to former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.
rajah.com
Former WWE Women's Star Backstage at Smackdown Tonight; Expected to Return on TV
-- It looks like another former WWE star is headed back to the company as pwinsider.com is reporting that Tenille Dashwood - the former Emma - is backstage at tonight's taping in St. Louis, MO. Dashwood is not just visiting but expected on the show as the person who will respond to Ronda Rousey's open challenge.
rajah.com
Spoilers For An Upcoming Episode Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for an upcoming episode of Dark from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The TV Tapings took place prior to last night's AEW Rampage and featured AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix taking on AR Fox in the main event. Below are...
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th inside the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the event will be airing live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, seven matchups...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Logan Paul Has Message For Roman Reigns Ahead Of Crown Jewel, Matt Cardona Announces "Death Of Zack Ryder"
- Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the "death" of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. "Zack Ryder is dead," he wrote. "Long live Matt Cardona!" Check out the post embedded below. - Logan Paul was in attendance at...
rajah.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Set to Face The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH Event on 1/1/23
-- In what would have to be called a rare event by WWE standards, superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is going to be wrestling for another promotion. Yesterday, Pro Wrestling NOAH tweeted that Nakamura was set to face The Great Muta in a singles match at TheNew Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On Rough Night At The Office At WWE TLC 2017, Vince McMahon's Reaction
Kurt Angle's involvement at the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view was a memorable one for him personally. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on this performance, which saw him go into the bout with a torn muscle in his quad during a recent episode of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show."
rajah.com
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard Reflects On Big Week For His Career In AEW
Matt Menard is feeling the love towards "Daddy Magic" in All Elite Wrestling. The Jericho Appreciation Society member took to social media this week to address a big run he is in the midst of in AEW right now. Menard took to Twitter on Saturday evening and commented on his...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Reveals Reaching Out To Tony Khan A Year Ago To Pitch An Idea For Thunder Rosa
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he reached out to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan about one year ago to pitch an idea for him to procure the rights of Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa.
Comments / 0