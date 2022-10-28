During his latest Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas explained why All Elite Wrestling should wait to turn Maxwell Jacob Friedman into a babyface. “MJF right now is a guy who could be a babyface, could be a heel, and get the desired reaction. But don’t rush it if you’re gonna turn him babyface. Maybe we do get the swerve at the PPV against Jon Moxley or whatever the case may be. But at the same time somewhere down the road MJF is going to be a huge babyface, and the star of AEW.”

1 DAY AGO