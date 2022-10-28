ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AEW Rampage Results (10/28/2022): Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT.

It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
Tony Khan Touts AEW Dynamite Numbers, Delivers Final Promotional Push For Tonight's Live Edition Of AEW Rampage

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage program. Tonight's show will feature Wardlow putting his TNT title on-the-line against Matt Taven, as well as Jon Moxley in an AEW Title Eliminator against Matt Menard of the J.A.S., Madison Rayne and Tay Melo will compete in a singles showdown, and Keith Lee of Swerve In Our Glory will be in action.
Goldberg Reveals He Met With WWE Officials Prior To Signing With WCW At Start Of Wrestling Career

Bill Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak and iconic early run in the pro wrestling business could have taken place under the WWE umbrella. The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared as a guest on The Roman Atwood podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he met with WWE officials prior to officially signing with WCW when getting his pro wrestling career started after making the transition from his professional football career.
Wardlow Reveals He Misses The Presence Of Cody Rhodes In The AEW Locker Room

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently appeared on the "ESPR Wrestling" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he misses having the presence of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in the AEW locker room, but he loves Cody and will support The American Nightmare in anything he wants to do with his life.
Britt Baker Sings The Praises Of Willow Nightingale, More

During the latest recording of the Swerve City Podcast, All Elite Wrestling's own Britt Baker sang the praises of fellow AEW women's division star Willow Nightingale. Baker also revealed a few of her other favorite colleagues, and more. Find out what the former AEW Women's World Champion had to say below.
Cody Rhodes Says He Didn't Leave AEW Because Of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega

Former All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President and current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Cody Rhodes has commented on his AEW departure again. Earlier this week, a fan posted an image of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, leading to the following response from "The American Nightmare":. Rhodes...
Jimmy Korderas Says AEW Should Wait To Turn MJF Babyface

During his latest Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas explained why All Elite Wrestling should wait to turn Maxwell Jacob Friedman into a babyface. “MJF right now is a guy who could be a babyface, could be a heel, and get the desired reaction. But don’t rush it if you’re gonna turn him babyface. Maybe we do get the swerve at the PPV against Jon Moxley or whatever the case may be. But at the same time somewhere down the road MJF is going to be a huge babyface, and the star of AEW.”
Wardlow Reacts To Matt Taven Title Match On AEW Rampage: "I'm Going To Eat Him Alive"

Wardlow is ready for his TNT Championship defense this evening. Ahead of his scheduled defense of the TNT title against Matt Taven of The Kingdom on tonight's AEW Rampage show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT., Wardlow is sounding confident. One-half of the WarJoe tag-team tandem in AEW appeared...
Kurt Angle Reveals Three Wrestlers From TNA He Thinks Would Have Done Really Well In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed who from TNA he thinks would have done really well in the WWE. “Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian.”
Wardlow Reveals Biggest Moment In His AEW Career Thus Far

Wardlow remembers his involvement in the CM Punk vs. MJF Dog-Collar Match at AEW Revolution well. The TNT Champion spoke about it during his interview on the ESPR Podcast, noting it was one of the biggest moments of his career, while also reflecting on the crowd reaction to it. Featured...
Angelo Parker Of J.A.S. Joins Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez On AEW Rampage Pre-Show (Video)

Booker T Says AEW Fans Don’t Care About Who Gets Hurt

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how AEW fans don't care about the wrestlers in the ring and don't care who gets hurt. Booker T said:. “The AEW fans, man. They...

