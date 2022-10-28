Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man dead, child injured in DeKalb shooting
A man was killed and a child was injured Monday in a shooting in DeKalb County, police said....
Suspect who police say shot 17-year-old Gwinnett County student to death turns self in
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Gwinnett County high school student has turned himself in. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself in on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. He’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Chamblee officer shot during police chase involving stolen car, officials say
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Law enforcement from across the metro Atlanta area are searching for a suspect after a Chamblee officer was shot during a police chase. Officials say shortly after midnight, officers with the Chamblee Police Department located a stolen vehicle that had been used in an armed robbery inside the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Chamblee officer shot during police chase
A Chamblee police officer is recovering in the hospital after they were shot while chasing a stolen car involved in an armed robbery, officials say. One suspect is in the custody and another remains on the run.
ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting
The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash
HOSCHTON, Ga. - A 16-year-old Mill Creek High was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County over the weekend. A moment of silence was held at Caitlyn Pollock’s high school on Monday. "It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of...
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader dies in car crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
18-year-old charged for shooting, killing Norcross High student, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department have charged a teen with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old high school student. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection...
fox5atlanta.com
Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
accesswdun.com
Search near Alto nets drug trafficking arrest
Habersham County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators on Friday arrested an Alto man on drug trafficking charges. Johnathan Maxwell Venziano, 34, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The arrest occurred during the search of the home of an...
Gwinnett County police chief speaks out against string of youth gun violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A rash of gun violence among Gwinnett County’s young people has the community concerned. Just this week, a 17-year-old Norcross High School student DeAndre Henderson was shot and killed a short distance from the school’s campus. This incident and others in recent months...
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
fox5atlanta.com
3 heroic sanitation workers make life-saving discovery
Their job has always been essential, but 3 heroic sanitation workers in DeKalb County went above and beyond proving that to be true. What they found on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors, DeKalb County officials and FOX 5 Atlanta, too.
Comments / 4