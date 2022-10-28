ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Chamblee officer shot during police chase involving stolen car, officials say

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Law enforcement from across the metro Atlanta area are searching for a suspect after a Chamblee officer was shot during a police chase. Officials say shortly after midnight, officers with the Chamblee Police Department located a stolen vehicle that had been used in an armed robbery inside the city.
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Chamblee officer shot during police chase

A Chamblee police officer is recovering in the hospital after they were shot while chasing a stolen car involved in an armed robbery, officials say. One suspect is in the custody and another remains on the run.
CHAMBLEE, GA
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in fatal shooting

The Athens Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Gaines School Road. On October 28, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jeffery Rice, 26, of Athens, GA, for his involvement in the October 21, 2022 fatal shooting on Gaines School Road.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Search near Alto nets drug trafficking arrest

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators on Friday arrested an Alto man on drug trafficking charges. Johnathan Maxwell Venziano, 34, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The arrest occurred during the search of the home of an...
ALTO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 heroic sanitation workers make life-saving discovery

Their job has always been essential, but 3 heroic sanitation workers in DeKalb County went above and beyond proving that to be true. What they found on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors, DeKalb County officials and FOX 5 Atlanta, too.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

