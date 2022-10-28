ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

One dead, four injured in head-on collision

WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting

Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected. other...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Search underway for missing woman in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – A search has begun for a missing woman whose vehicle was found abandoned Wednesday on Yox Road in a remote portion of Walla Walla County. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney L. Shelton, 55, has no ties to the area. She was last seen Tuesday with a German Shepherd dog.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Charges dropped in reported Park Middle School assault

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Due to new video footage of the reported assault against a student walking to Park Middle School on October 19, charges against the 28-year-old suspect have been dropped, according to Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem. The student told KPD that a man in a light...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting, suspect in custody

KENNEWICK – A suspect is in custody after injuring a juvenile male in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. At 5:48 p.m., multiple callers called the Kennewick Police Department to report several gunshots being fired at the location. Some of the callers said there was at least one male injured with a gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy