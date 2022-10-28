Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
AMZN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this online retailer have returned -8.5%, compared to...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NLY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +7.5% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike
The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate hike by the Fed – the fourth successive 75 basis point increase – as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed has indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed meeting, scheduled to begin today, is widely expected to offer definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Breaking Down UBER Stock Ahead of Earnings
UBER - Free Report) Q3 earnings release on November 1. Investors and Wall Street alike will want to see if the company is getting closer to profitability amid a challenging operating environment for most companies. At this stage in the company’s development, positive guidance, and a stronger outlook appears to...
Zacks.com
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
AVGO - Free Report) closed at $470.12, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.51% over the...
Zacks.com
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Zacks.com
Does Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Have the Potential to Rally 65% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
ZYXI - Free Report) have gained 16% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.52, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $17.39 indicates a potential upside of 65.3%.
Zacks.com
Emerson Electric (EMR) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
EMR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EMR broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the recent stock market rebound and the broader earnings and interest rate picture as the calendar turns to November. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.
Zacks.com
Spooky Busy Trading Week Ahead: Fed, Jobs, Q3 Earnings, etc.
It’s the last day of October 2022 — Happy Halloween! — and pre-market futures are giving back recent gains like doling out bite-sized pieces of candy this morning. The Dow is currently on its longest bull run since November 2020, even with the index -177 points at this hour. The Dow is also poised to deliver its best trading month since November 1976!
Zacks.com
Earnings Erase $350B From Big Tech: 5 ETFs With Strength
GOOGL - Free Report) , Apple (. META - Free Report) , and Amazon AMZN — collectively shed about $350 billion in market value last week. Amid the sell-off, a few ETFs gained handsomely last week, surviving the rout. These include Global X Blockchain ETF (. BKCH - Free...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Is Equinor (EQNR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
EQNR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Equinor is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at...
Zacks.com
Is Reliance Steel (RS) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
RXST - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Is Exxon (XOM) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Comments / 0