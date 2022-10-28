ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
HENDERSON, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party

The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy