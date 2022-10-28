Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to murder where 6-year-old alerted neighbors
A 43-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with the murder of a woman in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
Metro arrests suspect in 1980 homicide
Metro Police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in a cold case murder that went unsolved for more than 40 years. Police say that 64-year-old Paul Nuttall was the man who killed Sandra DiFelice at her home on the day after Christmas, 1980.
Pedestrian struck by car dies 3 months after crash
Henderson police said in a news release that the woman was one of two people struck by the car on June 22, 2022 in a marked crosswalk in the intersection of W. Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street. The other person suffered minor injuries.
Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party
The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
Metro makes arrests in two separate homicides
Las Vegas Metro Police have made arrests in two separate murder cases from last week. One killing happened at a southwest valley home, the other behind an east-side convenience store.
28-year-old daughter arrested after mom found stabbed to death at home, Vegas cops say
A woman was arrested in California after being accused of killing her mom in Las Vegas, police said. At about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, Las Vegas police said they were called to a house after receiving reports that someone was injured. After arriving at the scene, police found a...
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Police: One man dead after 'money dispute' in east Las Vegas valley
At approximately 11:25 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
Las Vegas police see improvements in area of northeast valley that was previously deemed unsafe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September deemed the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona, otherwise known as “the saddle,” as unsafe and were urging people to avoid the area. Two months later, police said they are seeing improvements. Christa Dreyer...
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
Woman Found Dead Inside Her Las Vegas Home After 6-Year-Old Alerts Neighbors to Shooting
A woman was found dead inside her Las Vegas home Thursday morning after a 6-year-old child ran to a neighbor's house asking for help, authorities said. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV reported.
Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help
LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
Police look for missing 83-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas
According to a police report, Ann Srun is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and around 134 pounds and was last seen in the Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas teenager accused in shooting spree was let out of jail on prior gun charge, then skipped court
A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
1 Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened on South Eastern Avenue at East Hacienda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. According to the Police, a 2013 Jeep Compass, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were...
