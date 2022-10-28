ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA Today: Walk to End Epilepsy

By Crystal Martinez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4vQ1_0iq5Dp6z00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can play role in raising awareness about epilepsy through an event taking place this weekend.

The Walk to End Epilepsy will take place on Sat., Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Agri Park.

You can register and learn more about the foundation by visiting its website .

