And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...
Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
Purdue Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 2022
With Purdue sitting at 5-3 on the year and a game against a vaunted defense on the horizon learn all you can about the Iowa Hawkeyes and where Purdue sits coming into this matchup that will go a long way in determining if Purdue can take control of the Big Ten West. Iowa of course has their own agenda and hope that they can find a way to get their offense back on track and use their defense to force Purdue into uncomfortable situations.
The Fate of the Hammer and Rails Podcast...
If you’re a fan of the Hammer and Rails podcast I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news with the recent changes to the staff here at H&R. As I hope you all saw this morning there was a massive seismic shift in coverage from a Purdue perspective. We lost more than half the staff here at H&R over to Boiler Upload and that includes my podcast partner Casey Bartley.
Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself...My Name Is
Hello Boilermaker faithful and fellow SB Nation guests! As one of the newest members of the Hammer and Rails family, I wanted to take a few moments to introduce myself and my journey here to SB Nation’s Hammer and Rails community. I grew up in West Lafayette and attended...
11(ish) Days to Purdue Basketball: Brian Waddell
Yes, we are a bit behind on the countdown post here. It really is so hard to find good help these days. Probably gonna have to make some changes around here in the coming days. Brian Waddell - Redshirt Freshman. Carmel, IN (Carmel HS) 6’8”, 195 pounds. Forward.
Purdue basketball peaks too early, yet again (secret scrimmage)
With eight minutes to go, Purdue led Cincinnati by 21 in today's secret scrimmage. From there on out, it collapsed, getting outscored by 8 points and only winning by 13. It's all downhill from here, folks. For those who have access, J&C writeup is here (also at jconline.com) https://t.co/3XqzFV7Qt7. Brian...
Indiana Cross Country State Finals
XC State Finals from LaVern Gibson. Noblesville Girls capture the Team State Championship.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
Police to Announce Arrest in 2017 Delphi Murders Monday. How to Watch the Update Live
Update: A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two Indiana teens who were slain on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago, Indiana State Police announced Monday. Read our updated story here. Our original story continues below. The news a...
Could Natalia Barnett function alone with her disability?
Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone. Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
This is why your electric bill is up
INDIANAPOLIS — An electric bill can be broken down into two parts: base rates and trackers. Base rates don't change often and factor in your usage. Trackers, on the other hand, are additional costs that can change multiple times a year. These, in part, allow utility companies to recover money.
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville
Construction is expected to begin next year on a Meijer grocery store along Ind. 32 in Noblesville in an area that has been targeted for development. The company plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road behind a CVS store near the Promenade of Noblesville, which is being developed by Indianapolis-based Justus Companies. Pep Boys, Ascension St. Vincent, a 55-and-older residential community known as Promenade Trails and another residential complex, Promenade Apartments, are near the proposed Meijer site.
BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel
BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
