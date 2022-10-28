Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus, Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue, Danhausen vs. The Factory's QT Marshall, Dante Martin vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora. You can check out...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week's Show In Baltimore, MD. (11/2/2022)
The lineup is shaping up nicely for next week's AEW Dynamite on TBS. During this week's AEW Rampage show on TNT, new matches were made official for next week's two-hour AEW on TBS television program. Scheduled for next week's AEW Dynamite show, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley's Opponent For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Announced
Jon Moxley already has a dance partner for next week's AEW on TBS television program. On this week's AEW Rampage show on Friday night in Uncasville, CT., AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in an AEW Title Eliminator match. Once the match wrapped up, Mox was...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Touts AEW Dynamite Numbers, Delivers Final Promotional Push For Tonight's Live Edition Of AEW Rampage
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage program. Tonight's show will feature Wardlow putting his TNT title on-the-line against Matt Taven, as well as Jon Moxley in an AEW Title Eliminator against Matt Menard of the J.A.S., Madison Rayne and Tay Melo will compete in a singles showdown, and Keith Lee of Swerve In Our Glory will be in action.
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian: "SCU Was Pivotal To The Formation Of AEW"
SoCal Uncensored is a large part of the reason why All Elite Wrestling is here today. The SCU member took to social media this week and commented on a post from AEW's official Twitter feed, responding to the anniversary of the day he became one-half of the first-ever AEW World Tag-Team Champions when he and Scorpio Sky bested The Lucha Bros on AEW Dynamite.
rajah.com
Buff Bagwell Talks Shane McMahon Threatening To Fire Him From The WWE
Pro wrestling legend and former WCW Star Buff Bagwell recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics such as Shane McMahon appearing out of nowhere and telling him that he would fire him if he looked into the TV cameras during his matchup against WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on an episode of WWE RAW in the Invasion storyline in 2001.
rajah.com
Mike Tyson Announced For Next Week's AEW Rampage
"Iron" Mike Tyson is on his way back ... The boxing legend was announced during the closing moments of this week's live AEW Rampage show for next week's edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television show on Friday night. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (10/28/2022): Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
rajah.com
Wardlow Reveals Biggest Moment In His AEW Career Thus Far
Wardlow remembers his involvement in the CM Punk vs. MJF Dog-Collar Match at AEW Revolution well. The TNT Champion spoke about it during his interview on the ESPR Podcast, noting it was one of the biggest moments of his career, while also reflecting on the crowd reaction to it. Featured...
rajah.com
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard Reflects On Big Week For His Career In AEW
Matt Menard is feeling the love towards "Daddy Magic" in All Elite Wrestling. The Jericho Appreciation Society member took to social media this week to address a big run he is in the midst of in AEW right now. Menard took to Twitter on Saturday evening and commented on his...
rajah.com
Darby Allin Reflects On Cinematic Style Street Fight At Revolution 2021
During the latest recording of The Sessions, former All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Darby Allin reflected on his cinematic style Street Fight at Revolution 2021. Darby also revealed the spot that he hoped to perform in the match, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the Street Fight at...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (10/28): Thea Hail vs. Jackara Jackson, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. After joining forces with Ikemen Jiro to pick up a win in his WWE debut, Tank Ledger eyes...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 7,570 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,524 tickets, AEW's Rampage selling 3,795 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 2,889 tickets.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will take on Kenny King in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will team up with Frankie Kazarian to face Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) in a Tag Team Match and Sami Callihan will battle Eric Young in Singles action. It was also announced that PJ Black will face Yuya Uemura in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match on Before The IMPACT.
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Spoilers For Next Week's Show - November 4, 2022
WWE recently held TV Tapings for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The TV Tapings took place immediately following last night's WWE SmackDown since the WWE roster will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. Below are the full spoiler...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Current WWE Tag Team Titles Are "A Step Back" From Past Designs
During a special Q&A edition of his own The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling talent Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on WWE's current Tag Team Championships. Check out the comments from Hardy below. On his favorite WWE Tag Team Championship belt:
rajah.com
Angelo Parker Of J.A.S. Joins Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez On AEW Rampage Pre-Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Has No Desire To Work In Talent Relations For AEW
"The Enforcer" isn't interested in enforcing the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling. Arn Anderson spoke about his lack of desire to work in talent relations behind-the-scenes in AEW during the latest installment of his official "ARN" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he...
rajah.com
Huge Championship Match Made Official For The WWE's Crown Jewel Event
The opening matchup of last night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) beat The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in a Tag Team Match due to an argument between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. It would then be made official by the WWE that current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) will put their championships on the line against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Event.
rajah.com
WWE News: Emma Comments On Her Return To WWE, Throwback Edge Entrance (Video)
-- After her return to WWE at Friday evening's Smackdown On FOX taping at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, Emma posted on Instagram, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has been...
Comments / 0