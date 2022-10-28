IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will take on Kenny King in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will team up with Frankie Kazarian to face Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) in a Tag Team Match and Sami Callihan will battle Eric Young in Singles action. It was also announced that PJ Black will face Yuya Uemura in an IMPACT X-Division Championship Tournament First Round Match on Before The IMPACT.

2 DAYS AGO