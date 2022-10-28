Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Olympics-Cash boost as British break dancers aim for Paris
LONDON (Reuters) – British breakers will be backed to the tune of 135,000 pounds ($155,722.50) by UK Sport in their quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 when break dancing makes its Games debut. Breaking GB, the body with responsibility for taking breakers to the Olympics, will...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Belgium striker Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup
(Reuters) – Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said on Monday, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, returned to action...
