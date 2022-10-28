Chesterfield sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with carnal knowledge of prisoner while working for Fluvanna prison

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former officer at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women was arrested and has been charged with three counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Prisoner. When indicted, the man was in “probationary employment” with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office states that 30-year-old Andrew Edward Reilly, of Henrico, had left his job with the Fluvanna Correctional Center to become a deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office before the alleged incidents came to light when he was indicted on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The indictments allege the incidents occurred during his employment in Fluvanna between 2020 and 2021.

Reilly was on a probationary employment period with the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Department and was in line to become a Deputy Sheriff when he was indicted. He was immediately released from employment as a Deputy Sheriff upon finding out about the indictments.

Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said Reilly is currently behind bars at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. The Carnal Knowledge of Prisoner by Officer charge is a Class 6 felony, which carries a sentence of one to five years in prison, and up to a $2,500 fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.