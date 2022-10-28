Read full article on original website
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
Soccer-Belgium striker Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup
(Reuters) – Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said on Monday, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, returned to action...
Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term on Sunday in a remarkable comeback for the country’s first working class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison. A former metalworker born to illiterate farm hands, Lula has been...
Olympics-Cash boost as British break dancers aim for Paris
LONDON (Reuters) – British breakers will be backed to the tune of 135,000 pounds ($155,722.50) by UK Sport in their quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 when break dancing makes its Games debut. Breaking GB, the body with responsibility for taking breakers to the Olympics, will...
