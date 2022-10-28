Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
z93country.com
Blood Drive Coming Up Next Week in Monticello
Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation. Donors who...
z93country.com
Halloween Safety Reminders
Today is Halloween, trick or treating times for Monticello and Wayne County is 5-8 pm. Somerset and Pulaski County trick-or-treating will be from 6-8 pm. Don’t forget the Halloween Safety recommendations.
z93country.com
Tax Deadline Looms
Today is the final day to pay Monticello City taxes at face value, beginning tomorrow a 2% penalty fee will be added. City taxes are payable at City Hall. Wayne County taxes are payable at a discount through the end of business today at the Sheriff’s office. Beginning tomorrow they will be payable at face value.
