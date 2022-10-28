BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For someone who’s just turning 8, Alexa is pretty smart and can do a lot of amazing things. The good news is, at 8, Alexa is still very obedient and hasn’t gotten into those rebellious teen years yet: no mumbling or complaining. To celebrate, Amazon is having a special birthday event where you can get select products, such as Echo devices and Fire TVs, at substantial savings.

1 DAY AGO