KRQE News 13
Alexa’s 8th birthday: Amazon is celebrating with deep discounts on Amazon products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For someone who’s just turning 8, Alexa is pretty smart and can do a lot of amazing things. The good news is, at 8, Alexa is still very obedient and hasn’t gotten into those rebellious teen years yet: no mumbling or complaining. To celebrate, Amazon is having a special birthday event where you can get select products, such as Echo devices and Fire TVs, at substantial savings.
