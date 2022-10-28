Read full article on original website
Rwanda criticizes expulsion of its ambassador from Congo
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rwanda accused neighboring Congo of escalating tensions between the two countries on Sunday, a day after the Rwandan ambassador to Congo was given 48 hours to leave the country following rebel advances in the east. Congo believes that Rwanda is supporting the M23 rebels, who...
India PM to visit site of bridge collapse as families mourn
MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister prepared to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and...
Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday. An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region. The African...
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared...
Power, water restored in Kyiv after Russian strikes
Water and power supplies were fully restored in Kyiv on Tuesday a day after Russian missile strikes, as grain exports from Ukraine continued despite Moscow pulling out of a deal to let ships through. On Tuesday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said water and electricity supplies had been "fully restored" in the capital.
