Dallas, TX

Texas Observer

Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election

Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season

Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
dallasexpress.com

Dallas College to Train 1,571 Construction Workers

Dallas College is looking to upskill 1,571 people in the construction industry. This program is backed by a $3.5 million grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Pyeper Wilkins, vice chancellor of workforce and advancement at Dallas College, explained to The Dallas Morning News that the program is oriented towards construction because “everything is built on construction.” She added that the sector is struggling most with the tight labor market and employers want to recruit a pool of candidates who can do the job.
whatnowdfw.com

Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot

Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
wbap.com

Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
fox4news.com

DFW housing market slows as interest rates rise

Rising interest rates are expected to go up again this week after another federal reserve meeting. That's taking a toll on the DFW housing market. Good Day talked about the slowdown with David Phelps, who runs a real estate investing community called Freedom Founders.
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
