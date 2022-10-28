Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings says Prop A would make city a top-tier convention destination
DALLAS — If anybody knows the convention business, it’s former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Rawlings says Dallas has always found itself a level below top-tier convention destinations such as Las Vegas and Chicago because of its convention center and facilities. “There’s been probably 1,000 conventions a year we...
texasmetronews.com
Six Dallas Hispanic voters explain how they vote: ‘We’re diverse and complex’
Gerson Hernández thinks people must preach their faith not only in churches but also when it comes to politics. Yohana Mantrana has no political affiliation and she votes for whomever she considers the best candidate on Election Day. Susana Pérez offers her vote to candidates with policies that protect...
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election
Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
mysweetcharity.com
The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center Is “Essentially” Setting Up Shop At DFW Intl. Airport
The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center is branching out into the retailing business. Thanks to the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Board of Directors’ approval, it’s all systems go for The Bridge Travel Essential Store to open for business in Terminal A at DFW International Airport. Scheduled to open in April,...
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season
Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas College to Train 1,571 Construction Workers
Dallas College is looking to upskill 1,571 people in the construction industry. This program is backed by a $3.5 million grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Pyeper Wilkins, vice chancellor of workforce and advancement at Dallas College, explained to The Dallas Morning News that the program is oriented towards construction because “everything is built on construction.” She added that the sector is struggling most with the tight labor market and employers want to recruit a pool of candidates who can do the job.
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
Alliance Aviation Expo Was Huge In Fort Worth, Texas – Just Plane Nuts
What a weekend, what an air show. This was my first time attending the show at the Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, and other than a little parking confusion, it was a great time for your "Just Plane Nuts" reporter. The full name is the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented...
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
whatnowdfw.com
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
wbap.com
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
fox4news.com
DFW housing market slows as interest rates rise
Rising interest rates are expected to go up again this week after another federal reserve meeting. That's taking a toll on the DFW housing market. Good Day talked about the slowdown with David Phelps, who runs a real estate investing community called Freedom Founders.
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Comments / 0