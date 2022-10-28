Read full article on original website
Arab leaders in Algeria for 1st League summit in 3 years
Arab leaders are meeting in Algeria at the 31st summit of the Arab League
‘Looking into it’: Elon Musk unblocks Twitter of far-right GOP candidate after former Trump lawyer complained
Mark Finchem, a conspiracy theorist and election denier running on the Republican ticket for Arizona secretary of state, has credited his return to Twitter to Elon Musk. “WHOA. Arizona Secretary of State candidate @RealMarkFinchem was suspended on Twitter. @elonmusk this shouldn’t happen a week before the election!” former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted on Monday night. Mr Musk responded that he was “looking into it”. Mr Finchem wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that his Twitter account had been blocked because he had been “speaking the truth with one week left until the election”. “Tag Elon Musk and...
Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal but future in doubt
Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies
