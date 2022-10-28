Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. Schultz has been dealing with a PCL injury over the past several weeks and while he has been able to play through it, the talented tight end has seemed to re-aggravate the injury multiple times in his last few contests. He offers back-end TE1 upside in Week 8, but carries the risk that he may suffer another in-game setback.

2 DAYS AGO