Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in Door
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Saturday in World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Vierling for 0.9 hits,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Game 3 of Astros-Phillies World Series postponed Monday
Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain Monday night. Monday's game has been postponed due to rain and will now be played on Tuesday. Our win probability models have the Astros as 54.8% favorites to win over...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) might sit for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard could sit out Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers are about to embark on a back-to-back set. As a result, head coach Ty Lue is unsure if the veteran will take the court on the front end Sunday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals square off with the Cleveland Browns Monday night, but they'll have to do it without Ja'Marr Chase. How does this impact the betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the game, discussing Chase's absence, the traditional markets, and touchdown and yardage props they like for the game.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 10/30/22
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) expected to suit up for Cowboys in Week 8
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. Schultz has been dealing with a PCL injury over the past several weeks and while he has been able to play through it, the talented tight end has seemed to re-aggravate the injury multiple times in his last few contests. He offers back-end TE1 upside in Week 8, but carries the risk that he may suffer another in-game setback.
