Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Lead Marvel's Wonder Man Disney Plus Series - Report
A few months after reports of a Wonder Man series coming to Disney+, the series seemingly has its lead. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his DC-centric roles in the Aquaman movies and HBO's Watchmen, has been tapped as the series lead for the upcoming Wonder Man series, according to Deadline.
Gamespot
Batman Spin-Off Show The Penguin Cast Female Lead
Cristin Milioti has been cast in a lead role for HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spin-off TV series, according to a report. Deadline heard from sources that Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. In the 2022 film from director Matt Reeves, John Turturro played the role.
Gamespot
Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher For Season 4, Replaced By Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix's extremely popular The Witcher TV series. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher 4 is coming back for a fourth season, but Cavill is dropping out, replaced as Geralt of Rivia by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. It's going to be a long time until we see Hemsworth as Geralt, however, as Season 3 doesn't arrive until Summer 2023, so Season 4 won't likely arrive until 2024 at the soonest.
Sissy review – influencer horror film is a deranged pleasure to watch
Carnage ensues when a social media star reluctantly agrees to attend a former friend’s hen party in this impressively unpredictable film
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Announced For PlayStation VR2 And Meta Quest 2
The Ghostbusters VR game announced in April 2022 now has a full title and release window. This game, revealed earlier this year as Ghostbusters VR, is called Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. It is a VR title for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 that's scheduled to launch in 2023.
Gamespot
Friday The 13th Prequel Series From Hannibal Mastermind Coming To Peacock
Jason lives, sort of. The Friday the 13th franchise is roaring back to life with the announcement of a new prequel series coming to Peacock. Crystal Lake, set before the events of the iconic films, is being written and produced by Hannibal mastermind Bryan Fuller, who will also serve as showrunner.
TCM to Auction Original ‘E.T.’ Mechatronic, Marilyn Monroe Gowns
Calling all Marilyn enthusiasts: Take home a part of Marilyn Monroe’s history this December. The ultimate holiday present for cinephiles kicks off December 17 with the Turner Classic Movies partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to host the “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” sale. A black Marilyn Monroe wool cocktail dress will be part of the auction, with an estimated price tag of $40,000 to $60,000, as well as the white sleeveless sundress worn by Monroe in the series of photographs alongside husband Arthur Miller in 1956. The photoshoot was replicated in “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s recent reimagining of Monroe’s life for Netflix...
Gamespot
Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Want To Get Locked Into Playing Wolverine
Not many actors have played one character for as long as, or in as many films as Hugh Jackman played Wolverine, but Daniel Radcliffe isn't far off with over a decade of Harry Potter films under his belt. The 33-year-old ex-wizard isn't too keen to jump into a role that the previous actor has now occupied for over twice as long, Variety reports.
Comments / 0