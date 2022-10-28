ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRIC TV

Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on Saturday, with...

