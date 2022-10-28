ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFD: House fire in northwest Austin caused by lightning strike

By Julianna Russ
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 8:09 a.m. Friday , the Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in northwest Austin.

AFD said when units responded to the 10400 block of Chestnut Ridge, firefighters could see a two-story home with fire coming from the attic.

    Image of AFD responding to the Chestnut Ridge Road fire (Rob Meyer)
    Image of AFD responding to the Chestnut Ridge Road fire (Rob Meyer)
    Image of AFD responding to the Chestnut Ridge Road fire (Rob Meyer)
    Image of AFD responding to the Chestnut Ridge Road fire (Rob Meyer)

Responders said at least one person was home, but they were able to get out of the home safely. AFD later said three people were displaced due to the fire.

At 8:26 a.m. , AFD said the fire, mostly confined to the attic, had been knocked down.

The cause of the fire was identified as a lightning strike from Friday morning’s storm.

AFD said the home had fire control and water damage to the interior.

