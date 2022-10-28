Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
Two teens wanted in Sumter County armed robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies are looking for two teens wanted for a shooting incident over the weekend. Officials say the two suspects, 18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale are believed to have met up with a person along North Saint Paul Church's Road to buy a gun before turning the gun on the seller and robbing him.
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
Man receives mobile home, car donation after spending 20 years in prison
SUMTER, S.C. — Detrick Tyler is the new owner of a car, thanks to a donation to help give him a second chance after getting out of prison. After spending more than 20 years behind bars, Tyler joined the Clean Slate Reentry Program in Sumter when he got out a month ago.
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
Police Searching For Man Last Seen Working On Fort Jackson
(Richland County, SC) -- Deputies in Richland County are searching for a man who worked at Fort Jackson. Police say James hasn't been back to work and family members haven't heard from him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Victim identified in fatal wreck on Alexander Rd.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a head-on collision near 800 Alexander Rd. on Friday around 11 p.m. According to Fisher, West Columbia resident Jessica Ann Shiltz, 38, was driving eastbound on Alexander Rd. when she crossed the center line on a curve, hitting another vehicle head-on. Shiltz was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
First African-American State Trooper honored with a park in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Newberry for the celebration and ribbon cutting of the U.S. Marshall Israel Brooks Jr. Park, a park that honors the first ever African American Highway Patrolman, Israel Brooks Jr, who joined in 1967. The park is located at 2420 Holloway street...
Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
