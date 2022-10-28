ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

wach.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two teens wanted in Sumter County armed robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies are looking for two teens wanted for a shooting incident over the weekend. Officials say the two suspects, 18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale are believed to have met up with a person along North Saint Paul Church's Road to buy a gun before turning the gun on the seller and robbing him.
News19 WLTX

Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Victim identified in fatal wreck on Alexander Rd.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a head-on collision near 800 Alexander Rd. on Friday around 11 p.m. According to Fisher, West Columbia resident Jessica Ann Shiltz, 38, was driving eastbound on Alexander Rd. when she crossed the center line on a curve, hitting another vehicle head-on. Shiltz was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
ELGIN, SC
wpde.com

Teen dead in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
HARTSVILLE, SC
wach.com

15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
WSAV News 3

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

