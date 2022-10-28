ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers shut down Ichabods

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow post Isabelle Bourne pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska worked its way to a 70-27 exhibition women’s basketball win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?

1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Seward’s Gabi Cepek’s return to the court

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February 15th started out just like any other day for junior volleyball star Gabi Cepek. Driving to school at Seward High School, until things took a turn for the worst. “When I got into my car accident I couldn’t remember anything for like two weeks. I...
SEWARD, NE
Kearney Hub

With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?

The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores (Sat., Oct. 29)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball district final scores from across Nebraska. Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 B-3 District. Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 B-4 District. Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 B-5 District. Sidney...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Minnesota

Nebraska and Minnesota will kickoff at 11 a.m., the Big Ten announced on Saturday, with the game being televised on ESPN2. The Big Ten had used a six-day option on the game between the Gophers and Huskers, and announced the time following Saturday night’s slate of games. The Huskers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska

Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
ASHLAND, NE

