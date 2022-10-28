Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Quarterback battle, Black Friday, and Mickey Joseph
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another week of college football has come and gone with just four weeks left in...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
1011now.com
Huskers shut down Ichabods
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow post Isabelle Bourne pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska worked its way to a 70-27 exhibition women’s basketball win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
1011now.com
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. The Championship will begin on Nov. 2, with the class finals on Nov. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Class A:. Class B:. Class C1:. Class C2:. Class D1:. Class D2:
1011now.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Kearney Hub
Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?
1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
1011now.com
Seward’s Gabi Cepek’s return to the court
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February 15th started out just like any other day for junior volleyball star Gabi Cepek. Driving to school at Seward High School, until things took a turn for the worst. “When I got into my car accident I couldn’t remember anything for like two weeks. I...
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
Kearney Hub
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
1011now.com
High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores (Sat., Oct. 29)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball district final scores from across Nebraska. Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 B-3 District. Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 B-4 District. Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 B-5 District. Sidney...
Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Minnesota
Nebraska and Minnesota will kickoff at 11 a.m., the Big Ten announced on Saturday, with the game being televised on ESPN2. The Big Ten had used a six-day option on the game between the Gophers and Huskers, and announced the time following Saturday night’s slate of games. The Huskers...
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
Kearney Hub
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert
A Fremont woman is suing the city of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena and a band she saw there in 2018, the Bad Wolves, alleging she was injured when the band incited the crowd. Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how Beaumont was injured. But, in the lawsuit filed in...
1011now.com
Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for...
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
1011now.com
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
Comments / 0