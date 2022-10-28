ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run

Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Two Phoenix officers on leave after video shows aggressive arrest

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after they kicked and hit a man they took into custody last week. The incident happened last Thursday. The officers were leaving a convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight when an adult male, identified as Harry Denman, began to talk to them.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand

The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Accused child molester extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County

PHOENIX – A man accused of molesting three minors was extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County recently and is scheduled to go on trial next year, authorities said. Miguel Franco-Castañeda, 74, was arraigned earlier this month on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count each of touching a minor, molestation of a child and dangerous crime against a child, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise

PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
PHOENIX, AZ

