Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder.
Man found shot to death inside crashed car in west Phoenix, suspect still at large
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in west Phoenix. Police said just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, police said they found...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
AZFamily
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
12news.com
Two Phoenix officers on leave after video shows aggressive arrest
PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after they kicked and hit a man they took into custody last week. The incident happened last Thursday. The officers were leaving a convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight when an adult male, identified as Harry Denman, began to talk to them.
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students. Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash...
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
KTAR.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on "rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication," court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand
The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
fox10phoenix.com
Investigation underway after shooting at what appears to be a Halloween party, police say
Meanwhile, Phoenix police officers are investigating after shots were fired during a party at a home near 18th Street and Campbell at 11 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police confirmed that there were signs that a shooting happened, but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
AZFamily
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
KTAR.com
Accused child molester extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County
PHOENIX – A man accused of molesting three minors was extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County recently and is scheduled to go on trial next year, authorities said. Miguel Franco-Castañeda, 74, was arraigned earlier this month on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count each of touching a minor, molestation of a child and dangerous crime against a child, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
KTAR.com
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
