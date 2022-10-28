ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillview, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting reported in the 4000 block of Lula Way, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Upon arrival, an adult man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. Early investigation revealed the man was...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Floyds Knobs woman subject of statewide Golden Alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have issted a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Floyds Knobs. Diana Szostecki, 65, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no description of the clothing she was wearing. Szostecki was last seen...
FLOYDS KNOBS, IN
WLKY.com

One killed in wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, according to police. Police said they received a call of a crash around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A man driving westbound was turning left onto North Mulberry Street...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 6:00 (Part 2)

Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD officer, two others hurt in crash on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say Shepherdsville Road at the Outer Loop is closed for traffic on Sunday afternoon after a crash injured an officer and two other people. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley says shortly after 11 a.m. a LMPD Seventh Division officer was driving east on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road while responding to a call for service. The officer was not using lights or sirens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies at hospital after shooting on Esquire Alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week. LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for Floyd County woman

A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Floyd County woman. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said 65-year-old Diana Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. She’s missing from Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is about 5’3″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police didn’t provide a […]
FLOYD COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy