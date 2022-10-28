Read full article on original website
Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America FirstNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day CareNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was sent to the hospital on Monday night following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting reported in the 4000 block of Lula Way, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Upon arrival, an adult man...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
Wave 3
Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. Early investigation revealed the man was...
Wave 3
Floyds Knobs woman subject of statewide Golden Alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have issted a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Floyds Knobs. Diana Szostecki, 65, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no description of the clothing she was wearing. Szostecki was last seen...
WLKY.com
One killed in wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, police say
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Elizabethtown, according to police. Police said they received a call of a crash around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A man driving westbound was turning left onto North Mulberry Street...
Wave 3
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 6:00 (Part 2)
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Wave 3
22-year-old woman killed in crash honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Her father, Charles Duckworth, can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. “It’s rough,” Duckworth said of his daughter’s death. “We’ll get through it somehow. I...
LMPD officer, two others hurt in crash on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say Shepherdsville Road at the Outer Loop is closed for traffic on Sunday afternoon after a crash injured an officer and two other people. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley says shortly after 11 a.m. a LMPD Seventh Division officer was driving east on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road while responding to a call for service. The officer was not using lights or sirens.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Both missing teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood 'located safely'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely. A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were last seen in the 200...
wdrb.com
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Esquire Alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week. LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway. When...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
Silver Alert issued for Floyd County woman
A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Floyd County woman. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said 65-year-old Diana Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. She’s missing from Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is about 5’3″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police didn’t provide a […]
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions. The fire...
