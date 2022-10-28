Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts Annual Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs
A man was sentenced for the murder of a 12-year-old girl nearly 40 years ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Colorado officials are working on creating resources for counties after a cyberattack in Fremont county. WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. Updated: 15 hours ago.
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
KKTV
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A video is making its way around the internet showing an off-duty Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy holding down a suspect who allegedly tried to steal items from a Lowe’s store on Thursday. The deputy is Joey Musso, a candidate for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s seat.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
KKTV
Family hosts vigil after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tapia family tells 11 News 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died after a multi-car crash on Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road on the night of Oct. 28. The police have not confirmed the identity of the man who died in the crash, but they do...
KKTV
Motorcycle rider killed in crash east of downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.
KKTV
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was killed and 11 others injured when a teenager crashed a stolen SUV in Aurora over the weekend. According to city police, eight teens and preteens were piled into the vehicle when it careened into a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive.
KKTV
WATCH: Fire destroys apartment complex in Lakewood
WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. 11 News This Morning looks back at childhood Halloween costumes!. Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!
KKTV
2 in critical condition following I-25 crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight. The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car. The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was...
KKTV
WATCH: National Cat Day 2022
Three facing charges for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs. Apartment complex fire near N. Academy and Union. Three people were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT. Two juveniles were transported to hospitals after police found them with gunshot...
KKTV
Residents displaced following house fire north of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home north of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning that left the house’s residents displaced. The home is located on West Monroe Street. Firefighters reported they were on the scene of the fire around 9:15 a.m....
KKTV
Last minute trick-or-treating safety reminders from experts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As parents and guardians get ready to take their ghosts and goblins out for candy, Children’s Hospital Colorado and police are sharing tips on how to keep those little ones safe. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by...
KKTV
WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!
Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Updated: 11 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!. Updated: 12 hours...
KKTV
Veteran matches with life-long partner to combat his PTSD
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An organization is helping local veterans cope with mental disorders by pairing them with service dogs. Pups4Patriots is a program that finds dogs in need of forever homes, trains them and pairs them with veterans. These dogs are trained to handle post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
KKTV
1 more chance to celebrate the spooky season with Boo at the Zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is wrapping up their 2022 Halloween celebrations with the final night of Boo at the Zoo. Around 15,000 tickets were originally available to purchase for the seven-night event, but only a few hundred are left for Monday night. A ticket will...
KKTV
Air Force Baseball plays this season in remembrance of teammate Nick Duran
WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. 11 News This Morning looks back at childhood Halloween costumes!. Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on...
KKTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $1B, second time in 30 year history
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot stands at a staggering one billion dollars. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year-history that the jackpot has a hit a billion bucks.
Comments / 0