COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO