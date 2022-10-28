Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Early voters lament high prices and disunity, yet vote for opposite sides
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It wasn't the big-ticket items like cars or houses that hit Paul and Doris McKinney. It was the cat food. The cans they buy went from 48 cents to 79 cents in just a few months, and while the pennies didn't break the bank, the cat food became their family's symbol of what's gone wrong with America.
Houston Chronicle
Key feature of GOP midterm ads: Half-truths and misleading claims
WASHINGTON - Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) voted to send pandemic relief checks to Americans. Nearly $1 million worth of ads from the National Republican Congressional Committee described it as putting money into the pockets of criminals, including the Boston Marathon bomber. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) voted for a sweeping health-care,...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Houston Chronicle
Three ways election deniers are threatening U.S. democracy, explained
A movement to deny legitimate election results is thriving, and this worries experts who study democracy. What kind of pressure is that movement putting on our system, and what does it mean for your vote in this November's midterm elections and potentially future ones?. Let's attempt to break this down,...
Houston Chronicle
As Elon Musk expands his reach, Washington worries
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Between launching four astronauts and 54 satellites into orbit, unveiling an electric freight truck and taking over Twitter this month, Elon Musk made time to offer unsolicited peace plans for Taiwan and Ukraine, antagonizing those countries' leaders and irking Washington, too.
Houston Chronicle
Jewish leaders call on GOP candidates to reject antisemitic comments
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jewish leaders raised alarms Monday about antisemitism they say is increasingly normalized in American politics after a series of bigoted comments from associates or supporters of GOP candidates and growing calls for them to firmly reject such rhetoric. In...
CNN’s New Morning Show Launches With Emphasis On Conversation And Chemistry; Don Lemon Pushes Back On ‘Both Sides’ Responses To Pelosi Attack
CNN’s new morning show CNN This Morning launched on Tuesday with a news heavy three-hours that nevertheless played up an essential element of rival shows: Conversation and chemistry. “I probably got two hours sleep,” Don Lemon, formerly part of the network’s nighttime lineup said in the opener, flanked by his co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, as they each quipped about their new gigs at the network. On a comforting, blond wood set and behind a acrylic desk, with the requisite branded coffee cups at the ready, the three hosts chatted for a bit about Halloween but appeared mindful of striking...
Houston Chronicle
Alleged Pelosi attacker now faces federal and state charges
Federal authorities on Monday filed attempted kidnapping and assault charges against the alleged home invader accused of striking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in front of police officers, and later claiming he wanted to break her kneecaps to send a message to other Democrats. The charges were...
Comments / 0