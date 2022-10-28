Read full article on original website
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Real Madrid vs Celtic - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Real Madrid vs Celtic in the Champions League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Man City vs Sevilla - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Man City vs Sevilla in the Champions League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Marseille vs Tottenham - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
Bayern Munich vs Inter - Champions League: Team news, predicted lineups & prediction
Previewing Bayern Munich vs Inter in the Champions League, including team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Premier League clubs scout Martin Terrier ahead of January transfer window
Rennes star Martin Terrier emerging as Premier League target for January
What teams are dropping from the Europa League into the Europa Conference League?
Teams that finish third in their Europa League group will drop down into the Europa Conference League. So, who already has and which teams could slide down?
PSG predicted lineup vs Juventus - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Juventus in the Champions League.
Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
What happens if you finish second in the Europa League group stages?
What happens to the teams that finish second in their Europa League group following the establishment of the play-off round?
Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa: Player ratings as Lauren James masterclass sees Blues to WSL win
Two goals from Lauren James helped Chelsea on their way to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on Sunday.
Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Who could Bayern Munich face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
A look at who Bayern Munich could face in the last 16 of the 2022/23 Champions League.
Everton 0-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils stretch perfect WSL start to 5 wins
Player ratings from Everton vs Man Utd in the WSL at Walton Hall Park.
Raheem Sterling responds to playing at wing-back for Chelsea
Raheem Sterling admits he's happy to play at wing-back for Chelsea if that's what Graham Potter wants - but it's not his best position.
WSL gameweek 5 awards: Player of the week, quote of the week, win of the week & more
90min's WSL awards from gameweek 5, with Jordan Nobbs, Lauren James and Ashleigh Neville all featuring.
Jurgen Klopp: I'm not only here when the sun is shining
Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool.
Xavi puts Barcelona's early Champions League exit down to mistakes & bad luck
Mistakes rather than ability or mentality were the cause of Barcelona's Champions League exit, Xavi says.
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game
LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
