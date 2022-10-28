ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Officially Filing for Divorce: Report

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFqrX_0iq5B45100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are officially filing for divorce Friday in Florida, per TMZ Sports.

The couple have reached a settlement to end their 13-year marriage after months of being apart. Terms of the settlement will remain confidential and sealed.

Bündchen reportedly separated from Brady after he pulled a 180 on his brief 40-day retirement in March. She has spent most of her time in Miami since. All while Brady and the 3-5 Buccaneers are struggling in his 23rd and perhaps final season in the NFL. Brady is in the midst of his first three-game losing streak in 20 years after the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.”

Hours leading up to the Ravens game, U.S. Weekly reported that Bündchen had given Brady an ultimatum.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told the outlet. “Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Tom Brady Plays Poorly in Buccaneers’ Loss to Ravens

Thursday night was yet another underwhelming performance for Brady and Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay’s offense struggled to move the ball and sustain drives — as it has all season. The Ravens controlled the possession battle in lopsided fashion, holding the ball for 38:23 to the Buccaneers’ 21:37.

But more importantly, Tampa Bay failed to put points up on the board within crucial moments of the game. Thanks to a garbage time touchdown from a returning Julio Jones, Tampa Bay exceeded 20 points in a single game for the first time since Week 5 and just the fourth time this season. Brady and the Buccaneers are now averaging 18.3 points per game, good for 24th in the league. The Buccaneers are currently on track to have the worst rushing attack in over 50 years.

“I don’t think you can erase what happened the last eight weeks,” said a dejected Brady after the game, who sat and stared at the ground for several minutes before entering the media room. “We’ve gotta dig deep, see what we’re all about, come to work, try to improve and give ourselves a better chance to win.”

