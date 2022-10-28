Read full article on original website
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Protect our representative democracy and vote
There aren’t many things where you can see the good, the bad and the ugly so intertwined as we can in some of our election seasons. The good, however, is really good, and it’s my hope that we can all focus on it as we cast our votes and celebrate our right and duty to vote.
Opinion: No need to rush-bake a school district
An Orem-only school district will not benefit children. Alpine School District needs to split, but not this way. Read more on this Opinion.
BYU Newsnet
Photo story: BYU Halloween 2022 costumes
Happy Halloween! It is spooky season and The Daily Universe went around campus to photograph students’ and faculty’s costumes. Take a look at BYU’s 2022 Halloween costumes!
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: BYU fans – please don’t boo your team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Washington State
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes after the victory over Washington State.
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
utahstories.com
Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide
Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
BYU Newsnet
No. 17 BYU women’s volleyball rides Taylor’s career day to survive Halloween scare in sweep over Portland
After a rough two weeks on the road with two difficult losses, BYU women’s volleyball coach Heather Olmstead and her squad were looking forward to some good old-fashioned home cooking. And when the Portland Pilots tried to crash the party, the Cougars still found a way to win, as...
BYU Newsnet
No. 13 BYU women’s soccer ties against Santa Clara 0-0
The race for WCC championship continues as No. 13 BYU women’s soccer fought to a scoreless draw against Santa Clara Saturday night. Senior night at South Field had fans piling in as the Cougars are still number one in the nation for attendance, and it showed, giving BYU even more of a demanding presence.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
People in Utah can attend the festivities and craft fair. Utah State Fairpark Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is a place where various events are held throughout the year. Many people enjoy the area where they meet with friends and neighbors.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
BYU Newsnet
Career highs lead No. 17 BYU women’s volleyball to sweep Gonzaga 3-0
After a thrilling 3-set match against Gonzaga, multiple Cougars reach career highs at the Smith Fieldhouse Thursday night. The night started off with a new starter on the court. Abby Taylor took the floor as the starting setter for BYU since Whitney Bower was out for an injury. This was a career first for Taylor since transferring to BYU from Wyoming.
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
‘I didn’t know how bad it was’: What students learned from Utah’s shriveling Great Salt Lake
Students from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City took a trip to the Great Salt Lake to experience first hand the lake’s troubles and learn how much of an impact the lake has had on their lives.
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: Cougar Marching Band performs songs from “Top Gun”
The Cougar Marching Band performed a series of songs from the movie “Top Gun” during halftime of the BYU vs East Carolina football game on Oct. 28 in Provo. During the song “Danger Zone” the band marched in a jet formation and smoke, mimicking engine exhaust, streamed out from behind it. The Cougar Marching Band performs at every home game and consists of more than 225 musicians from all over the country.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
