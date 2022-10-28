ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BYU Newsnet

Photo story: BYU Halloween 2022 costumes

Happy Halloween! It is spooky season and The Daily Universe went around campus to photograph students’ and faculty’s costumes. Take a look at BYU’s 2022 Halloween costumes!
kslnewsradio.com

Opinion: BYU fans – please don’t boo your team

PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide

Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
BYU Newsnet

No. 13 BYU women’s soccer ties against Santa Clara 0-0

The race for WCC championship continues as No. 13 BYU women’s soccer fought to a scoreless draw against Santa Clara Saturday night. Senior night at South Field had fans piling in as the Cougars are still number one in the nation for attendance, and it showed, giving BYU even more of a demanding presence.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak

A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Career highs lead No. 17 BYU women’s volleyball to sweep Gonzaga 3-0

After a thrilling 3-set match against Gonzaga, multiple Cougars reach career highs at the Smith Fieldhouse Thursday night. The night started off with a new starter on the court. Abby Taylor took the floor as the starting setter for BYU since Whitney Bower was out for an injury. This was a career first for Taylor since transferring to BYU from Wyoming.
PROVO, UT
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Video of the Day: Cougar Marching Band performs songs from “Top Gun”

The Cougar Marching Band performed a series of songs from the movie “Top Gun” during halftime of the BYU vs East Carolina football game on Oct. 28 in Provo. During the song “Danger Zone” the band marched in a jet formation and smoke, mimicking engine exhaust, streamed out from behind it. The Cougar Marching Band performs at every home game and consists of more than 225 musicians from all over the country.
PROVO, UT

