umdbulldogs.com
UMD FOOTBALL WITH A BIG WIN OVER THE BEAVERS ON SENIOR NIGHT
In a 51-7 landslide win over Minot State, the Minnesota Duluth closed out their last home game and senior night on a high note. Through the season, UMD went 5-0 at home. With their win against the Beavers, they now have a record of 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the division.
umdbulldogs.com
KAISER NAMED NCHC DEFENSEMAN OF THE WEEK
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was named the Defenseman of the Week by the NCHC conference on Monday afternoon. During the weekend series against Cornell University, Kaiser...
umdbulldogs.com
#4 BULLDOGS WIPE FLOOR WITH MOORHEAD IN CLEAN SWEEP
Moorhead, Minn.- The #4 UMD volleyball team is 23-3. Heading into last night, they were 22-2. When you're as good as the Bulldogs are (and have been for some time) new wins can be easy to miss, but every single blemish on that record raises an eyebrow. While locked into that Rock-esque pose, it's also hard not to sink into pessimism. This is especially true of a loss like the one on Friday against a stout but unranked opponent, a match without a spotlight because it didn't seem like it needed one. Questions can arise.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY WITH A BIG WIN AGAINST THE BIG RED
Box Score Minnesota Duluth closed out the series with a 4-2 win and a sweep over Cornell. UMD now sits with a 4-4 overall record and a 2-2 record at home. Notching two goals on the night was Dominic James, along with Wyatt Kaiser and Blake Biondi recording one each. Quinn Olson tallied two assists on James and Biondi's goal. Getting one assist each on the night was Wyatt Kaiser, Aiden Dubinsky, and James.
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 3 WISCONSIN ESCAPES WITH 4-3 WIN OVER NO. 5 BULLDOGS
In a gritty top-five showdown at AMSOIL Arena Saturday afternoon, the third-ranked University of Wisconsin used a little bit of fortune to sneak by the No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team 4-3 in another thriller right until the final buzzer. The Bulldogs dominated the Badgers over the...
