Moorhead, Minn.- The #4 UMD volleyball team is 23-3. Heading into last night, they were 22-2. When you're as good as the Bulldogs are (and have been for some time) new wins can be easy to miss, but every single blemish on that record raises an eyebrow. While locked into that Rock-esque pose, it's also hard not to sink into pessimism. This is especially true of a loss like the one on Friday against a stout but unranked opponent, a match without a spotlight because it didn't seem like it needed one. Questions can arise.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO