Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up
UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists
The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
Benny The Butcher Vows To Drop ‘Best Def Jam Album’ Since DMX’s 1998 Debut
Benny The Butcher has vowed to drop the best Def Jam project since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. The braggadocious claim was made by the Buffalo rapper on Twitter, where he wrote: “Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since DMX ‘It’s Dark & Hell is Hot’.”
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam
Following a string of anti-semitic comments made, Kanye West has been exiled from a plethora of business deals and partnerships. According to The New York Times, his most recent alleged dismissal is from his longtime label home. A close source to Def Jam has shared that Ye’s imprint, G.O.O.D. Music, is no longer affiliated with the label giant. Ye’s contract has reportedly expired following 2021’s Donda — although it hasn’t been confirmed if he was going to continue his partnership with Def Jam before his most recent controversy.
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by...
Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’
A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Kanye West Returns to Instagram to Declare He Lost ‘$2 Billion in One Day’
Kanye West returned to Instagram Thursday after an eventful and career-ruining three weeks to proclaim that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day.”. After scrubbing his Instagram page of almost all the posts that preceded his restriction from the platform earlier this month — only a photo of his mother, Donda, uploaded three weeks ago, remains — West shared two new posts.
Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”
The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Royalties Are Still Paying Off, Says Mobb Deep’s Havoc
Exclusive - Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie was a huge box office smash, and Mobb Deep‘s Havoc has admitted to HipHopDX that it’s still paying some of his bills. The Queensbridge-bred producer and lyricist said he was “taken back” when he first saw the iconic scene of Em’s B-Rabbit character freestyling over Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones” instrumental.
Kanye West Sends Message To The Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Earlier this month, Ye caught a heap of backlash following remarks made about George Floyd. During an interview with Drink Champs, which has since been removed from all platforms, Ye alleged that George Floyd passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, not the cop kneeling on his neck. Following his...
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Former Classmates
The rap legend brought his high school class of 2000 together at McMain High School in New Orleans. Lil Wayne is without question a man of both sustained success and lasting legacy. He’s been honored with his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music on top of years of accolades and Wayne clones flooding the rap game. So in that spirit of nostalgia and history, it was heartwarming to see Lil Wayne host a high school reunion party for his former classmates at McMain High School in New Orleans.
Travis Scott Parties Solo In Miami After Listing Shared Beverly Hills Mansion With Kylie Jenner For Sale
The “SICKO MODE” star was spotted out on the town sans his co-parent after vehemently denying cheating allegations. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been in and out of the headlines for the last few weeks, most notably after a social media personality shared footage from a video shoot of the rappers that she was at, immediately causing cheating rumours to run rampant.
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
"Anti-Hero" singer Taylor Swift will perform across the United States on a new stadium tour in 2023.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
