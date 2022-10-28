Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jackson’s Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The “King Of Pop”
Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo & Takeoff Get Into The Halloween Spirit In “Messy” Music Video
Quavo and Takeoff enter a haunted house in the new music video for “Messy.”. Though the Migos might be done for good, Quavo and Takeoff’s latest effort together certainly doesn’t disappoint. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped earlier this month and fans have praised Quavo and Take’s delivery and chemistry on the project, even as they made headlines. “Messy,” specifically, became a talking point after Quavo seemingly references his split from Saweetie and rumors that she may have had an affair with someone within his camp.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO Sound Radio Brings In Guest FKA Mash For Season 4 Episode 21
OVO Sound Radio is back with its 21st episode of the fourth season, featuring a guest set from South African artist FKA Mash. Music by Mash was previously played on the show by Oliver. While showcasing some of their own songs, Mash also spotlighted tracks from Jorja Smith, Rampa, Souldynamic,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Recruits Don Toliver For “Ain’t Safe” Single
Ohio native Trippie Redd is not just a hit-maker, but a genre chameleon as well. His four singles so far in 2022 have seen him work with his trademark styles: acoustic ballads, melodic emo rap, hard-hitting trap, and his newest track “Ain’t Safe” brings psychedelic vibes into the mix. Assisted by Don Toliver, Trippie taps into his Travis Scott influences on this track and completes a general picture of his artistry with his singles this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors About Lil Nas X Romance, The C.I.A. & More During “SNL”
Jack Harlow served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Apologizes For Comments On George Floyd
Kanye West has apologized for his recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Kanye West apologized for his controversial comments on the death of George Floyd by comparing the way he’s been treated by Adidas to having “a knee on my neck.” West spoke about Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter with paparazzi on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”
The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic Costumes
Looks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year. Halloweekend is over for another year, but before October 31st officially comes to an end, celebrities continue to show off their creative (and sometimes kooky) costumes via social media, eliciting all kinds of reactions from famous friends and fans alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Sends Message To The Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Earlier this month, Ye caught a heap of backlash following remarks made about George Floyd. During an interview with Drink Champs, which has since been removed from all platforms, Ye alleged that George Floyd passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, not the cop kneeling on his neck. Following his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Announces “Dreams & Nightmares” 10-Year Anniversary Concert
Meek Mill’s celebrating the 10-year anniversary of “Dreams & Nightmares” in Philadelphia next month. It’s been 10 years since Meek Mill delivered his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares. At a time when artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole were leaving their imprint on the game with their debut albums, Meek Mill brought the world to Philadelphia’s underbelly and provided his backstory in full.
hotnewhiphop.com
Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s Couples Costume Has Some Fans Stirred Up
The 20-year-old singer trolled her critics with a baby/old man costume alongside her rumoured boyfriend. With the closing of Halloween weekend, fans have seen all of their favorite celebrities express themselves in different creative ways over the past few days. While some social media users simply like to admire the often bold looks, some onlookers take the costumes of famous people a little more seriously. This year, it was Billie Eilish and her apparent boyfriend Jesse Rutherford who have been facing serious backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott Parties Solo In Miami After Listing Shared Beverly Hills Mansion With Kylie Jenner For Sale
The “SICKO MODE” star was spotted out on the town sans his co-parent after vehemently denying cheating allegations. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been in and out of the headlines for the last few weeks, most notably after a social media personality shared footage from a video shoot of the rappers that she was at, immediately causing cheating rumours to run rampant.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Former Classmates
The rap legend brought his high school class of 2000 together at McMain High School in New Orleans. Lil Wayne is without question a man of both sustained success and lasting legacy. He’s been honored with his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music on top of years of accolades and Wayne clones flooding the rap game. So in that spirit of nostalgia and history, it was heartwarming to see Lil Wayne host a high school reunion party for his former classmates at McMain High School in New Orleans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s Injuries & Allegations
After Chrisean backtracked on accusing the rapper of punching her, Blueface offers his side. The tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been a cause for concern. The young couple has been labeled as “toxic” by the masses as their ongoing fights—often physical—unravel on social media stages. The pair have been going strong, somewhat, for years after Chrisean appeared on the rapper’s online reality series, but their romance has been anything but happily ever after.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes
The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
hotnewhiphop.com
SleazyWorld Go’s Keeps His Momentum High With “Glitches” Ft. G Herbo
Sleazy WorldGo is on the cusp of having his breakout moment. The rapper’s gained significant support in the past year, thanks to a few records going viral on TikTok and Instagram. However, he’s been on go-mode since the beginning of 2022. He linked up with Offset for “Step 1” over the summer. Prior to that, he joined forces with Lil Baby for the remix of “Sleazy World.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Speaks On Kanye West: “Pray For Kanye”
Jadakiss wants to deescalate the Ye situation. Jadakiss has been busy with new music recently, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been reading the headlines. The LOX member is never afraid to share his opinion, and on Saturday he laid out how he thinks society should deal with the Kanye West issue.
Comments / 0