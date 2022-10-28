ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cinemablend

Kanye West Says He’s Been ‘Beat To A Pulp’ Amid Loss Of Business Deals Over Controversial Statements

Kanye West may have said, “The money is not who I am,” in a recent Instagram post, but the rapper does seem to be feeling the effects of losing multiple business deals over anti-Semitic comments and other controversial statements. After reportedly losing his billionaire status when Adidas severed their partnership, the rapper took to social media to say he’s been “beat to a pulp.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’

Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
The Atlantic

Kanye West Destroys Himself

“Hatred destroys the hater.” When it comes to anti-Semitism, the questionable cliché is sometimes literally true. That’s because societies that spend their time pursuing and persecuting Jewish bogeymen fail to address the real roots of their concerns, whether they are political, economic, or personal. In practice, this means that those who embrace the conspiratorial currents of anti-Semitism are frequently the authors of their own demise, flailing against phantoms instead of overcoming their challenges.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up

UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
The Independent

Holocaust museum flooded by antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused invite to visit

A California holocaust museum says it has been barraged with antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused a private tour.The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles says it has been flooded with abuse since it invited the rapper to visit amid his antisemitism controversy.West rejected the offer during an appearance on the now-deleted Drink Champs podcast and told the hosts that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust Museum.”Despite his string of antisemitic comments, the museum’s CEO said that they offered the tour in the hope it would change the disgraced rapper’s mind.“We know for a fact that education is the greatest catalyst...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Clothes Resale Giant The RealReal Bans Kanye West's Yeezys

Several hours after Adidas announced it was ending its multibillion-dollar Yeezy partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, The RealReal, one of the largest clothing resale markets in the world, said that it would ban sellers from listing Yeezys. In recent days, brands across the spectrum have been cutting...
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
TheWrap

Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)

News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
sneakernews.com

Us Weekly

Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’

Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”

