Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
3 best free agents Yankees must target after ALCS loss to Astros
The ending of the New York Yankees’ 2022-23 campaign was an abysmal one for the organization. Injuries plagued them toward the latter part of the postseason, and many of their usual reliables underperformed at the season’s biggest stage. With the season behind them, the focus now moves to free agency and how the franchise intends to recuperate from an ALCS sweep to the Houston Astros.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Little League Coach Didn’t Expect Him To Be This Great
It's hard to predict someone becoming one of baseball's greatest players.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out
There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman could join Mets staff if not retained by ownership
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make on superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but they must figure out the future of general manager Brian Cashman first and foremost. Cashman’s contract expired this season, and with expectations, he will be retained, free agency will only start once that is guaranteed for the Yankees.
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
World Series Game 3 postponed: Updated World Series TV schedule after rain washes Phillies vs. Astros | FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates
UPDATE: Game 3 was originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, but has been postponed due to rain. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia and Games 6 and 7 will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). The...
Dusty Baker Re-Signed With the Astros in 2021 — What Were the Terms of His Contract?
Dusty Baker has had one of the more prolific careers in Major League Baseball, spanning over 50 years. Before beginning his managerial career with the San Francisco Giants in 1993, Baker was an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. Article continues below...
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
Dodgers News: LA All-Star Returns to Social Media for First Time Since NLDS Loss
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy thanks fans for another great season
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
Ex-Giants star Eli Manning channels Chad Powers for Halloween edition of ‘ManningCast’
Chad Powers came back to celebrate Halloween. During ESPN’s “ManningCast” on Monday, Eli Manning got in the spooky spirit and decided to wear a costume for the broadcast. And he dressed as none other than his alter ego, Chad Powers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Rain, thunderstorms threaten Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park (10/31/22)
Will it be trick or treat from Mother Nature at the World Series?. Rain and thunderstorms threaten to wash out Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Monday at Citizens Bank Park. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. UPDATE 4:25 PM: USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports:...
White Sox Get Permission To Interview Yankees’ Carlos Mendoza For Managerial Vacancy
The White Sox are the only team left with a managerial opening. The team is trying to find a permanent replacement for Tony La Russa.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: They have ARRIVED - Houston Astros descend on Philadelphia⚾
HOUSTON – H-town has arrived in Philadelphia ahead of Game 3 in the World Series. KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was there when the team arrived in Philadelphia. See the Houston Astros players getting off the buses at Citizens Bank Park in the video below.
The Phillies are Dave Dombrowski's 5th World Series team. Should more teams play his version of Moneyball?
The task of building a World Series team has changed dramatically from 1997 to 2006 to 2012 to 2018 to 2022, but two things have remained true: It’s incredibly hard, and Dave Dombrowski has managed to do it anyway. As Game 3 brings Philadelphia its first taste of the...
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0