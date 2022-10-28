ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Yankees must target after ALCS loss to Astros

The ending of the New York Yankees’ 2022-23 campaign was an abysmal one for the organization. Injuries plagued them toward the latter part of the postseason, and many of their usual reliables underperformed at the season’s biggest stage. With the season behind them, the focus now moves to free agency and how the franchise intends to recuperate from an ALCS sweep to the Houston Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out

There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy