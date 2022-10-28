Read full article on original website
Mantle
3d ago
until you ask for the footage.. then it was not on, battery was flat, left it at home, sorry was broken I have one on order.. yes they are legally aloud to lie.. fact, look it up, it even has a name.. testielieing..
WMTW
Maine man killed in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado...
Man stabbed, suspect arrested after fight in Portland's Monument Square
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing another man in Monument Square Sunday morning. The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Portland police told the Portland Press Herald.
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Man charged with setting fire to apartments housing elderly, people with disabilities
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone at an apartment building on Sunday and later setting fire to the building, which houses elderly people and people with disabilities. Marcus Trusty, 46, was arrested on Monday morning in Yarmouth following a fire Sunday afternoon...
WGME
Portland man arrested for alleged arson at apartment building housing elderly, handicapped
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building housing several elderly and handicapped people. Portland police say 46-year-old Marcus Trusty was arrested Monday morning. Police say they responded to 73 Pembroke Street Sunday for a report of a...
WGME
Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
boothbayregister.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
Try This Trick Next Time You Drive by a Maine State Police Car
This may be the simplest advice I'll ever give in my life. And hopefully it's the easiest advice to digest for you and also some of the best you'll ever get. Because it's mostly just basic common sense. Look, no one ever wants to get pulled over by a police...
WGME
Arrest made in New Hampshire suspicious death investigation
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - State officials say an arrest has been made in a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire. Police say they responded to South Willow Street in Manchester Saturday afternoon where they found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic in the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was...
WMUR.com
Woman charged after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, state police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman was charged after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said around 3 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-95 south in Seabrook near the Massachusetts state line.
WMTW
Halloween concern over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ misses the point, drug experts say
PORTLAND, Maine — On Halloween, parents might wonder whether so-called "rainbow fentanyl" poses any risk for trick-or-treaters. The short answer is "no," but some health and harm reduction experts say concern over drug-laced candy fails to capture a dangerous reality. “We're losing our community members almost every day at...
Mainers Can Get A Copy of Any Car Accident Report Here
There are over 20,000 car crashes in Maine each year. If you were in one, usually there is a police report that is filed. Often, Maine motorists need to get their hands on that report. You can go to your police station or you can get the exact same report, often much quicker, with this cool website we found called CrashDocs.org.
WGME
South Portland police officer recognized for fixing flag on veteran's grave
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland police officer is being recognized for going above and beyond. He noticed a problem at the gravesite of a veteran and sprang into action. Video from South Portland police shows Officer McCarthy stopping at a cemetery and fixing a flag at the...
WMTW
Investigation finds Maine restaurant owners improperly calculated overtime, misused tips
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $51,217 in restored tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from the operator of three Cumberland County restaurants that denied workers their overtime wages or kept portions of their earned tips illegally. Investigators with...
WGME
Bicyclist killed in crash on Route 302 in Windham
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The Windham Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam J. Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on Route 302 when a vehicle also travelling eastbound struck him. Willruth died at the scene. Speed and alcohol...
WPFO
Maine immigrant community leader has leg amputated after being shot in Ethiopia
AUBURN (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader had to have her leg amputated after being shot in Ethiopia, according to Maine Community Integration. Fowsia Musse is the executive director of the group. Her daughter says Musse recently traveled to her home country, Ethiopia, for the first time in nearly...
WGME
New Hampshire Police: Massachusetts man found driving 121 MPH
GREENLAND, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - A Massachusetts man was found driving more than 120 miles per hour Saturday morning in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police spotted 19-year-old Jake Marley of Boxford, Massachusetts speeding in his black BMW around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on I-95 in Greenland. Police found he was...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
