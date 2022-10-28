ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantle
3d ago

until you ask for the footage.. then it was not on, battery was flat, left it at home, sorry was broken I have one on order.. yes they are legally aloud to lie.. fact, look it up, it even has a name.. testielieing..

Reply
2
WMTW

Maine man killed in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado...
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Arrest made in New Hampshire suspicious death investigation

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - State officials say an arrest has been made in a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire. Police say they responded to South Willow Street in Manchester Saturday afternoon where they found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic in the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman charged after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, state police say

SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman was charged after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said around 3 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-95 south in Seabrook near the Massachusetts state line.
SEABROOK, NH
B98.5

Mainers Can Get A Copy of Any Car Accident Report Here

There are over 20,000 car crashes in Maine each year. If you were in one, usually there is a police report that is filed. Often, Maine motorists need to get their hands on that report. You can go to your police station or you can get the exact same report, often much quicker, with this cool website we found called CrashDocs.org.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Bicyclist killed in crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- The Windham Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam J. Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on Route 302 when a vehicle also travelling eastbound struck him. Willruth died at the scene. Speed and alcohol...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

New Hampshire Police: Massachusetts man found driving 121 MPH

GREENLAND, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - A Massachusetts man was found driving more than 120 miles per hour Saturday morning in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police spotted 19-year-old Jake Marley of Boxford, Massachusetts speeding in his black BMW around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on I-95 in Greenland. Police found he was...
GREENLAND, NH
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH

