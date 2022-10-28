ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Upstate Mustang Club trunk-or-treat event

A mother is charged with homicide by child abuse after a baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub. Jenna Feathers is also charged with neglect. Sheriff Chuck Wright gives details on the Shaw University traffic stop incident after a NC Congresswoman called for the DOJ to investigate. Greenville Ghost Tours.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate neighborhood celebrates Halloween

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On College Drive in Gaffney, going all out for Halloween is a tradition. Each year, neighbors load up on dozens of pounds of candy to give out to thousands of kids who come to their house each Oct. 31. Don Kier, a resident in the...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Last minute rain-friendly costumes for a drizzly Halloween

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meteorologists say to expect rain throughout this Halloween - but the FOX Carolina team has you covered! We put together a list of last minute rain-friendly Halloween costumes that will help you stay stylish...and dry too!. 1. A classic ghost costume provides maximum coverage from...
FOX Carolina

Vintage aircrafts take flight from Greenville Downtown Airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a chance to fly back in time at the Greenville Downtown Airport over the weekend. “The romance and charm of warbirds and vintage aircrafts, obviously surpasses anything that’s produced today,” said Warbird Adventures Chief Instructor Thom Richard. Warbird Adventures, a vintage...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Ghost Tours

Sheriff Chuck Wright gives details on the Shaw University traffic stop incident after a NC Congresswoman called for the DOJ to investigate. A NC Congresswoman is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate after Shaw University students and staff on a bus were stopped by Spartanburg County law enforcement.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Radio Ink

Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville residents presented with plans for more road diets

Representatives with the city of Greenville, Greenville County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have teamed up to reveal plans for several road diets that could happen next year. What’s a road diet?. Generally speaking, it is the removal of vehicle lanes from a road to allocate...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff Wright gives details on Shaw University bus traffic stop

Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Rain clearing out for the night with just a few spotty showers. Dry for the rest of...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875

It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
GREENVILLE, SC

