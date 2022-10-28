Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two...
Miami Herald
Former boxer arrested in Miami in connection with massive cocaine case in New York
A former European heavyweight boxer was arrested at Miami International Airport on charges linked to a massive New York drug-trafficking case involving seizures of 22 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion — among the largest cocaine confiscations in American history, according to U.S. authorities.
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
Comments / 0