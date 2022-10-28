ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ star Chris Redd reportedly punched with brass knuckles at Comedy Cellar

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

    ‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama Sources tell Page Six that he was attacked by a...

    Comedian Chris Redd was sucker-punched in the face with brass knuckles, according to a new report.

    An unknown assailant attacked the “Saturday Night Live” alum outside Comedy Cellar in New York City on Wednesday night, resulting in Redd being hospitalized — and it turns out the attacker used the illegal weapon, TMZ reported Friday.

    Sources close to Redd told the outlet that the attack left him with two black eyes and a gash on his nose that required stitches. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital and released shortly thereafter.

    New details have emerged in the attack of Chris Redd outside of Comedy Cellar.
    Getty Images

    Redd is reportedly working with police to help identify suspects using surveillance footage the authorities have gathered.

    A rep for Redd didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

    As Page Six previously reported, the “Joker” actor had been hanging outside the famed MacDougal Street club, where he was planning to perform a 15-minute set, when a man approached him around 9:30 p.m. and slugged him “out of nowhere,” a source told us.

    “There was blood everywhere,” we were told.

    The “Joker” actor received treatment at Bellevue Hospital.
    Getty Images for Global Citizen

    Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour before the attack.

    We’re told the comedy world believes the attack has to do with Redd, 37, dating Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife , Christina Evangeline; however, there is nothing to suggest that Thompson was personally involved in the incident.

    Redd quit “SNL” in September , shortly before his relationship with Evangeline was revealed.

    Page Six confirmed in April that Evangeline, 33, and Thompson, 44, were separating after 11 years of marriage. The “Kenan & Kel” alum filed for divorce from Evangeline, with whom he shares two daughters, in June.

    Page Six

    Page Six

