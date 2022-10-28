Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Ridge Commons development project in Roanoke Co. has been awarded $15 million in 2022 Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to allow for affordability and efficiency in the process to result in more cost-conscience residential opportunities for Virginians. The Governor’s Office announced a total...
cardinalnews.org
Danville is largest city in Virginia without a woman on council. Two candidates aim to change that.
If either Maureen Belko or Petrina Carter is elected in November, she will be the first woman on Danville’s City Council since 2010. Covington is the only other city in Virginia with an all-male city council. The other 36 independent cities in the state have at least one councilwoman.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
wallstreetwindow.com
First Week of EMS Academy Starts In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County begins its first EMS Academy allowing trainees to be educated while being employed. Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is excited to announce the first week of their new EMS Academy has begun. Working in partnership with Rockingham Community College, trainees are given the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as County employees.
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
cardinalnews.org
Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
thecarrollnews.com
Williams wants to bring back conservative values
Even though he is just 33 years old and has only been in office less than a year, Wren Williams has already built an impressive record of getting things done for his constituents and his political party – something he hopes to soon extend to Carroll County. Williams, R-Patrick...
WDBJ7.com
Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns with Republican candidates in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned for Republican candidates during a visit to Roanoke Saturday. The event at the Jefferson Center included 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and GOP candidates for Roanoke and Salem City Councils. The Lieutenant Governor encouraged Republicans to vote early. “Show up....
SCOTT DREYER: Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Comes To Town Spearheading “Rescue Roanoke”
Virginia’s fiery Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), who immigrated to the US from Jamaica with her family as a child, is coming to Roanoke on Saturday, October 29. Sears, the first black woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Virginia, is billing her visit as “Rescue Roanoke” and part of the enthusiastic push before the […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL
Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
WDBJ7.com
Danville job fair will have 50-plus employers with more than 1,300 open positions
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair. The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville Tuesday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.
wfirnews.com
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
WSLS
Roanoke officials looking for Community Engagement Team volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to form stronger connections with the community. On Friday, authorities announced the Community Engagement Team, which will consist of ten local volunteers. Volunteers will work with the Community Engagement Sergeant, Community Relations Specialist, and community-assigned deputies when they’re...
wfirnews.com
City Council candidate says he’s got unfinished business
As election night approaches, one incumbent candidate for Salem City Council reflects on what he’s achieved in his time in office. WFIR’s Emma Thomas reports:
wakg.com
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County Sheriff seeks information on Java shooting
The arrival of two victims at local hospitals alerted the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office that reports of gunfire in Java were correct. The Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
