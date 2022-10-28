ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four big lottery tickets sold in Mid-Hudson

MID-HUDSON – A second-prize winning tickets for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road. The winning ticket is worth $730,026. The winning numbers were 23-35-39-47-51-52. Meanwhile, three third-prize winning tickets for the October 29 Powerball drawing were...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game. The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand...
NEWBURGH, NY
beckersasc.com

New York hospital to convert to outpatient care center

HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., will be converted into an outpatient care-focused facility as its parent company builds a new hospital in the area, according to a press release from the health network. HealthAlliance and Westchester Medical Health Network are constructing a new, $135 million hospital in Kingston. The new...
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley

Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cops continue to carry the torch for Special Olympics

POUGHKEEPSIE – The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to benefit Special Olympics made its way through parts of Dutchess and Ulster County on Saturday. This year’s Hudson Valley run drew approximately 40 runners for the 34th annual Hudson Valley LETR. The LETR started in Kansas in 1981...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

