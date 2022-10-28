ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

100,000 have voted early in Northeast Florida

A week into early voting, Republicans in Northeast Florida are going to the polls in far greater numbers than Democrats. A total of 56,348 Republicans had voted as of Monday morning compared with 31,313 Democrats in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties. Unaffiliated voters totaled 11,474. The...
