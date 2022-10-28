On Oct. 17 at 10:51 p.m. officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the Clark gas station. Officers later learned it was a shoplifting incident. Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were inside the store. One man made a purchase, but the second man, who wore a mask, selected merchandise before walking out without paying. One item was an e-cigarette that was taken from a display case just inside the front doors. Officers viewed surveillance video and saw the suspect pull the box from a display case, and walk out of the store holding it. He was last seen walking eastbound on Brookpark Road. Officers went to the Ramada Inn and saw a man wearing a green surgical mask, seated in the lobby. He resembled the suspect of the theft. Officers learned from staff that the man was not a guest at the Ramada Inn. The man was intoxicated and detained for the investigation of the theft. He was later identified by a Clark employee as the person who committed the theft. A search incident to arrest turned up the stolen e-cigarette and an open container of alcohol. The 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO