Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street. According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

1 Killed in Parma Crash

The sheriff's office has released the name of the man killed in a Parma crash. 25-year-old Christopher Attili died in the accident early yesterday morning on Route 104 between Dean and Pease roads. Attili was the only person in the car at the time. The cause of the crash is...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk Cleveland man steals e-cigarette from gas station: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Oct. 17 at 10:51 p.m. officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the Clark gas station. Officers later learned it was a shoplifting incident. Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were inside the store. One man made a purchase, but the second man, who wore a mask, selected merchandise before walking out without paying. One item was an e-cigarette that was taken from a display case just inside the front doors. Officers viewed surveillance video and saw the suspect pull the box from a display case, and walk out of the store holding it. He was last seen walking eastbound on Brookpark Road. Officers went to the Ramada Inn and saw a man wearing a green surgical mask, seated in the lobby. He resembled the suspect of the theft. Officers learned from staff that the man was not a guest at the Ramada Inn. The man was intoxicated and detained for the investigation of the theft. He was later identified by a Clark employee as the person who committed the theft. A search incident to arrest turned up the stolen e-cigarette and an open container of alcohol. The 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested.
CLEVELAND, OH

