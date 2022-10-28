Read full article on original website
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Police looking to ID driver in Old Brooklyn hit-skip
Cleveland police are working to identify the driver that hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood before fleeing the scene.
cleveland19.com
2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street. According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a...
‘Not slowing down’: 50 reports of stolen Kias in Euclid in past 8 weeks
Euclid police say a dangerous challenge spreading on social media has added to the already large number of Kias being stolen in their community.
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Jury should make Euclid cop pay family of unarmed man he killed $11.5 million, attorney says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury should make the Euclid police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man after jumping into his car in 2017 pay $11.5 million to the man’s surviving family members, attorneys for the man’s estate said in court Monday. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly...
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
iheart.com
1 Killed in Parma Crash
The sheriff's office has released the name of the man killed in a Parma crash. 25-year-old Christopher Attili died in the accident early yesterday morning on Route 104 between Dean and Pease roads. Attili was the only person in the car at the time. The cause of the crash is...
One dead after shooting in CLE’s Public Square
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland's Public Square, according to officials.
Police identify man who died after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Officials were on scene for hours after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.
wbrc.com
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl. The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. Officials said the information had led...
cleveland19.com
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase
Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the 29-year-old man man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29. In June 2020, Kukla was...
Drunk Cleveland man steals e-cigarette from gas station: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 17 at 10:51 p.m. officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the Clark gas station. Officers later learned it was a shoplifting incident. Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were inside the store. One man made a purchase, but the second man, who wore a mask, selected merchandise before walking out without paying. One item was an e-cigarette that was taken from a display case just inside the front doors. Officers viewed surveillance video and saw the suspect pull the box from a display case, and walk out of the store holding it. He was last seen walking eastbound on Brookpark Road. Officers went to the Ramada Inn and saw a man wearing a green surgical mask, seated in the lobby. He resembled the suspect of the theft. Officers learned from staff that the man was not a guest at the Ramada Inn. The man was intoxicated and detained for the investigation of the theft. He was later identified by a Clark employee as the person who committed the theft. A search incident to arrest turned up the stolen e-cigarette and an open container of alcohol. The 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested.
