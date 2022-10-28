Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Group Hosts Trick-Or-Treating Event With Shipwreck Stories
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior has its number of ghostly stories, and one group is bringing that experience to trick-or-treaters. Over at the Harrison Community Center, people could hear some ghostly-inspired stories of the shipwrecks of Lake Superior with seven different scenes, including one about the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.
Renovations Complete to St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center
DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s recently celebrated the new home of their Rejuvenation Center. A ribbon cutting was held Monday, October 24, 2022 at their location inside their Medical Office Pavilion. The $140,000 remodel allows the center to expand its offerings. Services provided include aesthetic procedures, facials, chemical...
Duluth Awarded Minnesota Land Trust ‘Partner of the Year’
DULUTH, Minn. – A special honor for Duluth today as the Minnesota Land Trust awarded the city their Partner of the Year for its effort in recognizing the potential of outdoor recreation and green space preservation. This is part of the trust’s 2022 Treasured Places event, and the first...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth East Presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid performance. Greyson Holste (Prince Eric) and Mia Patronas (Skuttle) joined FOX21 in-studio to preview their upcoming show. The show is taking place at Duluth East High School; November 3-5 at 7pm and Nov 6 Sunday at 1 pm.
Enger Park Golf Course Closing For The Season
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Park Golf Course is on their final stroke before the season comes to an end. Enger Park announced Friday, the golf course itself, as well as the driving range will close for the season on Wednesday. However, with the holidays quickly approaching, the Clubhouse will remain open to anyone looking to get something for that special golfer in your life.
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns
DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
21st Avenue East Reopens After Months Of Construction
DULUTH, Minn. — Monday was a great day for drivers wanting to go up the hill as 21st Avenue East is finally open to traffic. This main East Hillside Street has been under construction since late June. The affected areas began at London Road and went all the way...
Gordon Post Office In Wisconsin To Remain Open After Original Plans To Close
GORDON, Wis. — It’s official, the Gordon Post Office in Wisconsin will remain open despite its original plans to close November 9 due to an expiring lease. Community members and beyond have spent the past few weeks rallying to keep the post office alive. Some saying the closure would hurt those who already travel to Gordon for their mail, if it’s not delivered to their homes.
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
“Cruise For Cancer” Holds Classic Car Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — We’ve all heard of trunk-or-treat, but Cruise For Cancer put a twist on it on Sunday, bringing in more than 50 classic cars to the Heritage Center with drivers handing out buckets of candy. Kids and families arrived in all kinds of costumes and were...
Glensheen’s Pumpkin Hunt Runs Through Halloween
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for something to do on Halloween, search no more, as Glensheen has something for you to find. The century-old mansion is hiding pumpkins across their estate, and while you’ll find no hints here, we can tell you that there’s nine of them both inside and outside the mansion.
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
Love-A-Pet Adoption Weekend Finds Homes For More Than 100 Animals
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — For those thinking about adopting a dog, the perfect event was held on Sunday at Miller Hill Subaru in Hermantown. The event was put on by Animal Allies and was filled with fully checked-up pups that families had the opportunity to meet. With discounted adoption fees,...
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves Commits to Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn.- A current Proctor/Hermantown Mirage standout announced the next step in her hockey career. Hannah Graves is committing to Bemidji State. She made the announcement via her own personal twitter account. Just last season, Graves tallied a total of 28 points. 16 goals and 12 assists to help the...
Prep Football: Esko and North Branch Punch Ticket to Section Championships
ESKO, Minn.- Minnesota prep football section semi-finals took place Saturday. In section 7AAA undefeated Esko hosted Two Harbors at home. The Eskomos continued to dominate on both sides of the ball, getting the 43-7 win. Esko moves on to the section championship, Thursday at Malosky Stadium against Pequot Lakes. Kick off is set for 7 PM.
Cloquet Football Makes First Section Championship Appearance Since 2018
CLOQUET, Minn.- Saturday the Cloquet football team defeated one seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals, earning a spot in the championship game for the first time since 2018. The Lumberjacks have just three losses on the season (7-3). One of those came just three weeks ago against the...
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
No. 3 Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Forces Split with No. 5 UMD
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team pulled out the overtime win Friday night over Wisconsin. Game Two, took place Saturday at Amsoil Arena. Both teams went back and forth through the first two periods, however the Badgers found a rhythm scoring two more to finish the game. Wisconsin forces the split winning 4-3.
