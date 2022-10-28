ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner

Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley

Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappinger Drivers Calm Down, Gas isn’t $7 a Gallon, Yet

One gas sign in Dutchess County has some drivers concerned. Over the weekend while I was driving in the town of Wappinger, I drove past a sign that has been the topic of conversation from many drivers. If you haven't been near the newly completed traffic circle near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport on Route 376 in Wappinger, you might not be aware that a new gas station is getting ready to open soon.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

