Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
West Orlando News Obtains Cybersecurity Investigation Check Signed by Cowles
The check from Bill Cowles, Supervisor of Elections (Orange County, Florida), was issued on June 21, 2022 to RedBeard Intelligence & Investigations. The amount of tax dollars used for this investigation is serious, and a whistleblower said it was Cowles who later ordered this investigation to be stopped after receiving some of the information. See the signed check below.
Appeals court blocks Orange County rent control ballot measure; What it means for voters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks to go before election day and early voting already underway, one ballot measure in Orange County may go nowhere even if it passes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. An appeals court has ruled that a rent control...
Judges toss proposed Orange County rent control ordinance as voters begin casting ballots
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A contentious ballot initiative giving Orange County voters the chance to decide on whether to instate rent control for one year was blocked, according to a ruling filed Thursday. The opinion from the 5th district court of appeals states a lower court had ruled incorrectly...
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
Black voting advocate group is running newspaper ads to encourage voter participation
With Election Day looming, a Black voting advocacy group is running advertisements in some of the state’s biggest Black newspapers to get the word out that it’s time for people to plan to get to the polls. Members of the Orlando-based Equal Ground Education Fund say that that...
One-cent sales tax measure on Osceola County ballot to be reviewed by a judge
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.
Commissioner Candidate Reprimanded for Violating Multiple Policies
According to official personnel records, Orange County Commissioner candidate Michael “Mike” Scott was previously reprimanded for violating city policies in his professional role. Scott’s bad behavior continued after an oral reprimand, resulting in a written reprimand stating Scott’s “total disregard for City protocol” violated multiple city policies.
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
Rabies alert issued for part of Orange County after cat tests positive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for the 32808 zip code in Orange County after someone reportedly found a cat that tested positive for the disease. The area includes Pine Hills, Rosemont, and the area around Barnett Park. The alert is in...
Pro-Bono Lawyers Help Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village Evacuees
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Many people who evacuated Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village because of flooding from Ian have questions about their futures. Legal Services of North Florida brought their Legal Aid RV to help those residents of the senior living community. What You Need To Know. A traveling legal...
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. A stranger appeared out of nowhere and helped them.
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
Florida girl arrested after threatening to 'blow up' school because she was 'bored', police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl who reportedly wrote a threat to "blow up" Boone Middle School on a restroom wall because she was "bored" was arrested Wednesday, according to the Haines City Police Department. Officers said the student wrote, "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" as well...
