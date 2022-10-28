ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orlando Weekly

Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

West Orlando News Obtains Cybersecurity Investigation Check Signed by Cowles

The check from Bill Cowles, Supervisor of Elections (Orange County, Florida), was issued on June 21, 2022 to RedBeard Intelligence & Investigations. The amount of tax dollars used for this investigation is serious, and a whistleblower said it was Cowles who later ordered this investigation to be stopped after receiving some of the information. See the signed check below.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

One-cent sales tax measure on Osceola County ballot to be reviewed by a judge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Commissioner Candidate Reprimanded for Violating Multiple Policies

According to official personnel records, Orange County Commissioner candidate Michael “Mike” Scott was previously reprimanded for violating city policies in his professional role. Scott’s bad behavior continued after an oral reprimand, resulting in a written reprimand stating Scott’s “total disregard for City protocol” violated multiple city policies.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Pro-Bono Lawyers Help Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village Evacuees

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Many people who evacuated Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village because of flooding from Ian have questions about their futures. Legal Services of North Florida brought their Legal Aid RV to help those residents of the senior living community. What You Need To Know. A traveling legal...
KISSIMMEE, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL

