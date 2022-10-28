Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
John “Pink” Lloyd Peetz, age 73 Napoleon
The town of Napoleon lost an icon Saturday evening. John Lloyd Peetz age 73, known to all simply as “Pink”, suddenly passed away at his home. Pink was born on June 17, 1949 the son of the late James and Ethel (Crowell) Peetz in Batesville, Indiana. To say...
WRBI Radio
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day
— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
WRBI Radio
Ronald Gene Burns, 73, Sunman
Ronald Gene Burns, age 73, of Sunman, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 7, 1949, in Batesville a son to Roy and Cornie Daniel Burns. On August 5, 1972, Ronald married the love of his life, Gloria Allen at St. Paul Methodist, Sunman. He was an employee for Seagrams for 37 years retiring in 2005. Ronald attended Hope Baptist Church, Dillsboro and was a member of Sons of American Legion, Milan.
WRBI Radio
Farmers Feeding the Flock raises record amount for Greensburg Bread of Life
Greensburg, IN — A record $61,000 was raised this year by Farmers Feeding the Flock for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life. The announcement was made during the organization’s harvest celebration dinner Friday evening at Greensburg High School’s Ag Building. The 25-acre soybean field donated for the...
WRBI Radio
John H. Peters, 94
John H. Peters was born at home in Springhill, Indiana to Bill and Flora (Blake) Peters. A storied beginning, John was born in the former Springhill School House which his family had converted into their home a few years before his arrival. When he was three years old, his family moved from Spring Hill to the New Point area. There, John graduated New Point School in 1945.
WRBI Radio
Jeffrey Lynn Grigsby, age 60
Jeffrey “Pugs” Lynn Grigsby, age 60, of Plainfield, IN formally of Osgood passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1962 the son of James and Helen (Abplanalp) Grigsby . Jeffrey was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 1980. After school...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Middle School Volleyball Award Program
Congratulations to the 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams for each earning the SEI Tourney Championship Trophy during this past volleyball season. At the awards program on October 27th, the following players were recognized with individual awards:. 7th GRADE:. Madi Dierckman-High Point Server. Molly Gessell-Best Offensive. Isabel Meyer-Best Defensive. Katie...
WRBI Radio
Ricky K. ‘Animal’ Lucas, 66, Brookville
Ricky K. ‘Animal’ Lucas, age 66, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022 at his residence in Brookville. Born January 11, 1956 in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Bobby Gene & Shirley (Bare) Lucas. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served as a Paratrooper with the 82ND Airborne Division.
WLWT 5
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
cincinnatirefined.com
Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
linknky.com
Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season
As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
WRBI Radio
Gatlin Brothers to bring “Country and Christmas” to Osgood in December
Osgood, IN — A legendary trio of country music siblings is the next national music act to take the stage as part of the Osgood Beautification Committee Theater Series. The Gatlin Brothers will bring their “Country and Christmas” show to the Damm Theater in Osgood on Monday, December 5 at 7 pm.
WRBI Radio
Three-day closure planned next week on S.R. 62 near Friendship
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek starting the morning of Monday, November 7, near Friendship. During the closure, crews will bring in a large crane to remove existing bridge beams. The road is...
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
WRBI Radio
Road, storm water work continues in the City of Batesville
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company continues work on a stormwater project on Smith Street in Batesville between George and Pearl streets. Smith Street is closed during the project. A crew will work on the water main trench repair along Boehringer Street from Park to Eastern...
wymt.com
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A valuable relic of Hollywood’s past made its way to a thrift store in Northern Kentucky. Be Concerned is a food pantry on Pike Street in Covington. Founded it 1968, it also houses a thrift store that accepts donated items to helps support the nonprofit’s pantry programs.
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Directional closures planned on S.R. 3 for railroad crossing installation near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. Southbound State Road 3 will close first, followed by northbound. During the closures, crews will reinstall the...
