ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3Ejp_0iq57A6p00

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.

Surveillance video from a camera outside the convenience store shows two cars pull up side by side at the gas station. At some point, at least one shot is fired either inside or between the two SUVs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear from the video when the shooting took place, but moments later, one of the women can be seen walking toward the store, talking on a cellphone with what appears to be a gun in her other hand.

Officers have blocked off the parking lot as they investigate.

Witnesses told Gehlbach they heard a single gunshot from around the corner.

Family and friends told Channel 2 they believe the Kirkland was followed to the gas station. Kirkland’s SUV was damaged all down the side and family members say before this morning, the car was brand new and undamaged.

A person of interest has been brought to the police station for questioning.

Police have not commented on what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the College Park Police Department.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 37

thomasina williams
3d ago

this is crazy prayers 🙏 goes out to the family and to think a female shot her I bet it was about a guy.I hope she gets caught quick

Reply(3)
18
Bruce Roeder
3d ago

she probably had a argument with her boyfriend or something you never know anymore my prayers go out to her family and friends rest in peace.....little angel.....

Reply(1)
8
Jose Cheatham
2d ago

Slow in the head people blaming political parties. It doesn't matter what party is in control crimes of this nature will continue until the threat is eliminated.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

53-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Stolen Firearms

A 53-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Wilson Avenue on Sunday by the Rome Police Department for allegedly stealing firearms. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Catrece Dion Mims is being charged with Possession of drug-related objects, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"I am God," woman yells while waving gun, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said they experienced a peculiar Saturday afternoon when an officer encountered a woman claiming she was God with a firearm in her hand. In a Facebook caption, the East Point police said they were called to the East Point Package Store where a woman had been reported waving a handgun in the air and threatening customers who were leaving and entering.
EAST POINT, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy