Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.

Surveillance video from a camera outside the convenience store shows two cars pull up side by side at the gas station. At some point, at least one shot is fired either inside or between the two SUVs.

It is unclear from the video when the shooting took place, but moments later, one of the women can be seen walking toward the store, talking on a cellphone with what appears to be a gun in her other hand.

Officers have blocked off the parking lot as they investigate.

Witnesses told Gehlbach they heard a single gunshot from around the corner.

Family and friends told Channel 2 they believe the Kirkland was followed to the gas station. Kirkland’s SUV was damaged all down the side and family members say before this morning, the car was brand new and undamaged.

A person of interest has been brought to the police station for questioning.

Police have not commented on what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the College Park Police Department.

