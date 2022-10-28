Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
KATU.com
'More can be done:' neighbors say safe rest villages are a good first step
PORTLAND, Ore. — You may have seen safe rest villages being built around town here in Portland. In a pre-opening tour on Friday at the Menlo Park location, KATU News saw these sleeping units that look like tiny houses. Each unit will have beds, electricity, heat, and air conditioning.
KATU.com
Candidates for Clark County's sheriff talk law enforcement in the community
Crime, homelessness, and law enforcement staffing levels are top-of-mind issues in Clark County. In less than two weeks, voters will decide who will be the county's next sheriff. The race is between John Horch and Rey Reynolds. A third candidate, David Shook, was knocked out in the primary back in...
KATU.com
Outgoing Multnomah Co. Chair Kafoury discusses issues facing county
One of the key local races in the upcoming election is for Multnomah County Chair, the person will be the new leader of the most populated county in Oregon. On the ballot are Dr. Sharon Meieran and Jessica Vega Pederson, both current Multnomah County Commissioners. The out-going chair is Deborah...
KATU.com
Westview gets hoax 911 call, Tigard High receives threat; police say nothing credible
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A hoax 911 call reporting someone had a weapon at Beaverton’s Westview High School prompted a law enforcement response on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The prank “swatting” call put Westview High School into lockdown on Monday, but the procedure has since...
KATU.com
Scammers pound businesses, homes with calls impersonating utility companies
PORTLAND, Ore — The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers impersonating utility companies as the weather gets colder. Owner of Pono Brewing Company Larry Clouser says he's grateful when he can just focus on serving customers after weeks where his business has been bombarded with scam calls. The...
KATU.com
PBOT cracks down on code violations with new Healthy Businesses permits
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendrich owns The Big Legrowlski in Northwest Portland. Tendrich said the Portland Bureau of Transportation's "Healthy Businesses Permit" kept doors open over the last two years. But when he went to get a new permit, the bar owner said PBOT asked him to cut down the size of his patio, and only put tenting over the roof of the structure.
KATU.com
Portland Police: Driver taken into custody for reckless driving, ramming police vehicle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took a driver into custody Sunday night after leading them on a cross-city jaunt, avoiding multiple attempts to be stopped and finally losing all the tires. Just before 10:30 p.m., Sunday night, police observed a speeding and reckless driver near Southeast 122nd and Southeast...
KATU.com
Bar owner arrested after threatening cannabis dispensary workers, kicking deputy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the owner of the Three Monkeys Bar after he threatened the employees of a cannabis dispensary Saturday night. Deputies arrived at Hazel Dell dispensary The Herbery at about 10:40 p.m. Employees had called to report that an unwelcome...
KATU.com
Cyclist dies in crash with motor vehicle in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency crews in Hillsboro are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. Hillsboro fire officials say the cyclist has died. Crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak. The Washington...
KATU.com
Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
KATU.com
Here's how to lower your utility bills this winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third year in a row, another La Nina winter is coming. Cold weather is expected, and inflation may only make it worse. Rising costs for electric and gas, plus colder temperatures mean higher heating bills. The Energy Information Association says people who heat their...
KATU.com
Eight people hospitalized following early morning fire in Washington County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight people were taken to a hospital early Saturday morning following an apartment fire in Washington County. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., 9-1-1 received multiple calls from an apartment building on fire in the 8100 block of Southwest Barnes Road. Officials say deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Bicyclist seriously hurt in Southeast Portland Friday night crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating an accident between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle that left the rider with life-threatening injuries. Just after 11:15 p.m., officers from East Precinct responded to a report of a crash near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Portland Police are...
KATU.com
Vancouver man recounts being attacked by machete-wielding man at Halloween party
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A machete attack on Halloween weekend put one Vancouver man in the hospital. "I’m bleeding. All I can think of is, I'm bleeding to death. I was bleeding out. I was gushing blood," said Andrew Parks, who got stabbed with a machete. Deputies said it...
KATU.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage of attack inside hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has released the body cam footage of an incident that took place inside the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital located in Hillsboro. On Monday, October 24, shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Zane Hafeman was with 27-year-old Joshua Weasley,...
KATU.com
Vancouver police seek help in finding woman missing since last month
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 48-year-old woman. Tiffany Brown has been missing since Thursday, Sept 22. Police say she packed some things and left her Vancouver home without telling anyone why. She has no vehicle. Tiffany is 5 feet 7...
KATU.com
Partygoers hold stabbing suspect until Clark Co. deputies make arrest at Halloween party
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Partygoers held a man down at a Halloween party until Clark County deputies could make an arrest Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed someone else at the gathering. The stabbing victim, a 49-year-old Andrew Parks, was taken to a hospital. He was stabbed in the...
KATU.com
Small business owner running for Washington's 3rd Congressional District talks key issues
WASHINGTON — Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District will choose a new face to represent them in Congress this election. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent beat out six-term incumbent Jamie Herrera Beutler in the August primary. Gluesenkamp Perez owns an auto repair shop and lives in...
KATU.com
Hillsboro Fire extricates injured person from vehicle after 2-car crash
Firefighters had to extricate someone from a vehicle Monday morning after a two-car crash in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Brookwood Parkway. Initial reports state that two vehicles were involved and that someone...
