Seattle Sea Dragons: XFL unveils team names and logos
SEATTLE - The XFL revealed on Monday the names and logos for its eight teams, including Seattle's team. The Seattle Sea Dragons are set to kick off its season February 18. "Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea Dragons," said Head Coach Jim Haslett. "A storm is coming, and we’re bringing the excitement back. The Sea Dragons are ready to play hard and smart for our fans in one of America’s great football cities."
KING-5
BREAKING: Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed due to bomb threat
Officials say students who normally ride the bus are being bussed home now. Students who walk are being escorted to Sunny Hill Elementary for pick up.
Heimuli Is One of Nine Huskies Who Let the Tide Go Out
The linebacker is part of a unique group within the UW team.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Soaking rain Sunday, fewer showers by Halloween
SEATTLE - Hope you stay cozy and warm today! We're tracking soaking rain becoming widespread across Western Washington by later this afternoon and tonight. Fewer showers are in the forecast for Halloween. So far today (just as expected), rain has fired up over the Olympic Peninsula, coast, Strait and the...
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
'It's very saddening': Native art vandalized on Evergreen State College campus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Someone, or several people, have vandalized multiple pieces of Native art on the campus of The Evergreen State College in the last year. The most recent incident occurred on the “Welcome Woman” carving, which has greeted students at the school’s main entrance since 1985.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
After 50 years of shooting, Plantation Rifle Range will remove 3-6 tons of lead
The range, at 5102 Samish Way in Bellingham, is one of only two public gun ranges in the state of Washington.
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Traffic Alert: Daytime Lane Closures Planned for Eastbound SR 18 Approaching Tiger Mountain
Drilling work on State Route 18 will require weekday closures of the right eastbound lane through the end of November. The lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation drilling crews are working in approximately 2-mile sections between Issaquah/Hobart Road and the Tiger Mountain summit.
Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys
Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
